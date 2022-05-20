Victoria Pearls make history on Nepal Tour

Lawrence Ssematimba and his assistant Lawrence Ssempijja may not be the most experienced coaches on offer for Uganda Cricket Association (UCA).

But if anything, the namesakes are smiling big and have their profiles elevated after they guided the senior national women’s team to a historic triumph yesterday.

The Victoria Pearls held off any looming bits of pressure to defeat hosts Nepal by six wickets in Kathmandu for a third victory to take the Twenty20 Series title with two matches to spare.

This marked Uganda’s first overseas series win in the history of women’s cricket. “We are happy with the Series’ win against a higher ranked side but we still have work to do as a batting unit,” said captain Consy Aweko during the post-match interview.