Victoria Pearls make light work of Botswana in Kwibuka opener

The Victoria Pearls quest for a fourth Kwibuka title with a commanding 71-run victory against Botswana.

The Victoria Pearls won the toss and elected to bat first with Asumin Akurut handed her senior debut for the team.



Janet Mbabazi and Immaculate Nakisuyi opened the batting for Uganda and put on an opening stand of 40 before the latter fell for a well-stroked 18.

Janet Mbabazi followed Immaculate back in the hut, Botswana rocking the Uganda boat momentarily but the 60-run partnership between Proscovia Alako (30) and Stephanie Nampiina (47) put Uganda ahead of a slow start.

A rear guard performance helped the Victoria Pearls finish on 140/6 in their 20 overs.



In the run chase, Botswana lacked intent in their batting playing a lot of dead bat staying behind the required rate for most of the chase.

The Victoria Pearls didn’t even need to engage second gear as they went through a procession giving bowling opportunities to the unit as they prepare for tougher battles ahead.

Janet Mbabazi was outstanding with the ball as well as former captain Consy Aweko and Sarah Walaza.

Debutant Asumin Akurut got a chance to run in and bowl a few overs as well as Malisa Ariokot and Lorna Anyait the youngsters being prepared for the future.



A routine victory for Uganda who will be taking on Nigeria in a grudge match on Friday morning.