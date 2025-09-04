Victoria Pearls one hurdle away from Global Qualifier

The Victoria Pearls produced a polished all-round display to outcompete Kenya by eight wickets yesterday to storm into today’s semifinals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Windhoek.

Captain Janet Mbabazi was the star of the show, anchoring Uganda’s chase with her maiden international half-century – a classy unbeaten 63 off 61 balls – as the Pearls cruised to 108 for 2 in 18.4 overs after bowling out Kenya for 107.

The victory sealed a spot in the knockout stages and set up a mouth-watering clash against top-ranked Zimbabwe Women in tomorrow’s first semifinal.

Taking advantage

Reflecting on the performance, Mbabazi said her side executed their plans to perfection:

“There was quite a lot of wind and our bowlers took advantage of it in the powerplay, striking early. Consy (Aweko) and Malisa (Ariokot) bowled superbly while the unit as a whole built pressure with dot balls and run outs. With the bat, we finally had a solid powerplay and I’m proud to contribute with my first T20I fifty. It’s a very special moment for me but more important is that it helped the team.”

Mbabazi, who scooped the Player of the Match award, was quick to underline the scale of tomorrow’s challenge:

“Tomorrow is like the final for us. Zimbabwe are strong, but if we keep things simple and enjoy ourselves, we can definitely win and make the global qualifiers.”

Flying Chevrons

Standing in their way is a Zimbabwe side that has looked imperious. They demolished Nigeria by 10 wickets yesterday, with Josephine Nkomo’s five-for (5/6) and openers Kelis Ndhlovu (44)* and keeper-batter Modester Mupachikwa (36)* leading the rout.

Victoria Pearls coach Deus Muhumuza acknowledged the task at hand but believes momentum is on Uganda’s side:

“The semifinal is a different cup of tea altogether. Zimbabwe are familiar opponents, but if we bowl straight, limit extras, and rotate strike as batters, we can give them a spirited fight. The girls are growing in confidence and we believe we can win.”

Uganda are chasing their third ticket to the global qualifier, having previously made it in 2018 and 2023. Against a Zimbabwe unit packed with depth, discipline and pedigree, Mbabazi’s Pearls will need to summon all their fight and composure to keep that dream alive.

ICC WOMEN’S T20 WCAQ

Results

Tanzania 123/4 Rwanda 105/8

Tanzania won by 18 runs

Namibia 228/1 Sierra Leone 76/10

Namibia won by 152 runs

Nigeria 90/10 Zimbabwe 93/0

Zimbabwe won by 10 wickets

Kenya 107/10 Uganda 108/2

Uganda won by 8 wickets

Semifinals Fixtures - Thursday

Zimbabwe vs. Uganda, 10.30am – NCG

Tanzania vs. Namibia, 3.30pm – NCG

Numbers

63:* Janet Mbabazi’s first T20I half-century that guided Uganda past Kenya.

5/6: Josephine Nkomo’s devastating figures against Nigeria – Uganda’s batters must negotiate her carefully.

2: Previous times Uganda has reached the global qualifier (2018 & 2023). Tomorrow, they chase a third.

10: Wickets Zimbabwe had in hand when thrashing Nigeria – underlining their ruthless form.