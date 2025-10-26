Victoria Pearls polish perfect whitewash over Canada

Uganda’s dominance shone bright on Sunday as captain Janet Mbabazi’s charges subdued Canada Women by 12 runs in the fifth and final T20 International to complete a perfect clean sweep in the third edition of the Victoria Series at Lugogo.

The victory underscored Uganda’s sheer-will to remain consistent, show discipline, and self-belief as they aim to maintain their ranking in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings and holding firm to their status quo as Africa’s second-best side behind Zimbabwe.

Clinical Performance

The hosts, asked to bat first, posted a modest 101 for 4 in 20 overs. Skipper Mbabazi led from the front with a composed 26 off 31 balls, supported by Rita Musamali’s patient 20 not out and Proscovia Alako’s explosive late cameo of 17 from 7 balls, which gave Uganda a competitive total.

Canada’s bowlers showed discipline through Amarpal Kaur (1/11) and Tiffany Thorpe (2/20), but Uganda’s calm approach ensured steady partnerships across all phases of play.

Bowling brilliance

Defending the small total, Uganda’s bowling unit once again stole the show. The reliable Naume Jane Amongin ripped through Canada’s top order with figures of 3 for 12, while tournament debutant spinner Teddy Oyella was the surprise package, taking 4 wickets in the final over to seal the victory.

Amongin’s early strikes left Canada reeling at 14 for 4, and although skipper Amarpal Kaur (37 off 35) and Vandana Mahajan (22 off 33) attempted a rescue act, Uganda’s bowlers maintained relentless pressure to close out the innings at 89 all out.

Confidence Booster

Captain Mbabazi said the team’s cohesion and focus on execution were key to their success: “We knew little about Canada coming into this series, but our focus was on our own basics. The bowlers were exceptional, and the batters built partnerships when needed. This win gives us belief ahead of tougher assignments.”

Uganda will next be moving to Thailand for the newly-initiated ICC Women’s Emerging Trophy early next month with one goal on their minds when they compete with the top eight Associate Nations – to continue improving.

Milestone moment

All-rounder Immaculate Nakisuuyi, marking her 100th WT20I cap, was named Most Valuable Player of the series, combining all-round excellence with leadership and composure as she finished with 81 runs, 4 wickets and five fielding dismissals.

“This was all about teamwork and sticking to our game plan,” said Nakisuuyi. “It’s a great confidence booster for our next tournament in Thailand.”

Canadian captain Amarpal Kaur, who took the Best Batter’s gong with 118 runs, lauded her team’s learning curve:

“We’ve taken valuable lessons from this series — especially about playing under pressure and adapting to new conditions. Uganda were simply better prepared and they proved their ranking.”

Team Uganda celebrated their victory with a dinner ceremony at Lugogo last evening with their counterparts after receiving their medals and trophy from LycaMobile Uganda’s Chief Operations Officer Arvind Kakkar and Marketing Director Vikram Lal alongside Cricket Uganda chairman Jackson Kavuma.

VICTORIA SERIES 2025

Result – Game 5

Uganda 101/4 | Canada 89/10

Uganda won by 12 runs

Uganda won series 5-0

INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS

Player of Match (5th WT20I):

Naume Jane Amongin (Uganda) – 3/12 & 2 catches

Best Batter:

Amarpal Kaur (Canada) – 118 runs @ 39.33, Highest Score: 37

Best Bowler:

Kevin Amuge (Uganda) – 10 wickets, 83 runs in 20 overs, 75 dot balls, Best Bowling: 3/7

Most Valuable Player: