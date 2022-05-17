Victoria Pearls roar loud in Nepal

The Victoria Pearls is giving it’s all during its Tour of Nepal. The goal is to regain its top-20 status after losing all six matches during the Capricorn Tri-Series against Zimbabwe and Namibia last month.

Yet, after dropping to 21st place in the ICC T20 rankings, coaches Lawrence Ssematimba and Lawrence Ssempijja should be impressed with the massive turnaround of effort on the Victoria Pearls’ first visit to Asia.

Yesterday, the Pearls maintained their stance in quest for glory in the five-match T20 Bilateral Series against 16th-ranked Nepal by snatching a one-wicket victory from the shining jaws of defeat at the Tribhuvan University Oval in Kirtipur.

From a comfortable state of 78-4 midway the 15th over in pursuit of 102 runs, the East Africans nearly folded within the grip of the Nepalese when they lost four wickets in a space of five balls to fall to 98-9 with four balls to spare.

And the job went down to teenager Sarah Akiteng (3* off 2) who held on with captain Consy Aweko (2* off 2) to score four runs and win the second match with a ball to spare.

“We weren’t nervous but the run-outs cost us, but we are a team. We had to come out and bat,” captain Aweko said after the match. “We are very happy because we have three to go. Two is just a start,” she added. But the day belonged to player of the match Rita Musamali who had produced a stellar knock of 30 runs off 34 balls.

UGANDA’s WOMEN TOUR TO NEPAL

YESTERDAY’S RESULT

Nepal 101/7

Uganda 102/9

(Uganda won by 1 wicket)

MONDAY RESULT

Uganda 102/5

Nepal 90/9

(Uganda won by 12 runs)

VICTORIA PEARLS SQUAD IN NEPAL

Players: Consy Nimungu Aweko (Captain), Janet Mbabazi (Vice-Captain), Kevin Awino, Rita Musamali, Patricia Malemikia, Phiona Kulume, Sarah Akiteng, Susan Kakai, Rita Nyagendo, Franklin Najjumba, Leona Babirye, Evelyn Anyipo, Shakirah Sadick, Sarah Walaza