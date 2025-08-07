Wabwose fires Rounders to safety

Rounders Cricket Club’s fight for top-flight survival has been immense and impressive to watch. It got a further major boost after they completed a season double over Avengers with a 51-run victory on Matchday 18 of the UCA Men’s 50 Over League at Entebbe Oval on August 3.

At the heart of this redemption story has been national team hopeful Steven Wabwose, a 24-year-old who has grown into the heartbeat of the team’s revival.

The left-hander, again, delivered with the bat, scoring a measured 80 off 128 balls to anchor Rounders' innings to a competitive 236/4 in 50 overs. He was ably supported by late cameos from Rwanda international Oscar Manishimwe (47*) and recent Cricket Cranes debutant Calvin Watuwa (39*), while 26 extras added weight to the scoreboard.

Chipping in everywhere

But Wabwose’s day didn’t end with the bat. Earlier he has been taking up the wicket-keeping gloves but on the day he turned over his arm over for some tidy left-arm wrist spin with a crucial five-over spell, conceding just 18 runs and picking the prized wicket of U-19 international Christopher Kidega on 21 — just as the stylish batter was threatening to build something dangerous.

Despite a brave 88 from Pius Oloka, Avengers were bundled out for 185 in 40.4 overs. Rounders’ bowling unit shared the load — Siraje Nsubuga snared 3/34, with Zubair Tembo and captain Brian Masaba chipping in with two wickets apiece.

From being at the tail end of the log for the longer part of the season, Rounders are now fourth on the table with 12 points from 14 matches after back-to-back wins — and with the top three clearly in sight.

The result easily confirmed Rounders safety thanks to Wabwose, who continues to prove he’s more than ready for higher honours, again. Wabwose had a stint with the Cricket Cranes as a rookie in 2018.

Ceylon Lions roar again

At Lugogo, table-topping Ceylon Lions (20 points) edged Tornado Bee by 9 runs in a nail-biting finish that kept their title hopes firmly alive. Batting first, Lions posted 234 in 44.5 overs with gritty contributions from Charles Musemeza (47) and Frank Nsubuga (43). Despite a five-wicket haul from Muhammad Umar Ali, Tornado Bee fell short in their chase, undone by Gaurav Tomar’s death-over magic (3 wickets) and a clutch last wicket by Collins Abong to dismiss last man John Mpande.

The Lions, who have played one more game than Kutchi Tigers (11 matches), remain top of Division One — but the title race is still far from settled.

Division Two shake-up

In Division Two, Kutchi Tigers B flexed their playoff credentials with a commanding 83-run (D/L) win over Soroti City CC at the Florida Oval. In a 29-over contest, Deepesh Hirani and Mayur Hirani set the tone with identical scores of 35 before Varsani Bharat (33*) powered the Tigers to 153/4.

Chasing a revised 181, Soroti City faltered badly — only Hillary Kuteesa (50) showed any real resistance. Varsani Bharat stole the show with the ball too, returning sensational figures of 6/13, dismantling the Soroti middle order and ending any hopes of a comeback.

Elsewhere, Patidar were awarded a walkover after Entale failed to show up — a result that keeps Patidar’s playoff dreams alive with two matches to go.

UCA MEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE

Results – Div 1 - Premiership

Rounders 236/4 Avengers 185/10

Rounders won by 51 runs

Ceylon Lions 234/10 Tornado Bee 225/10

Ceylon Lions won by 9 runs

Results – Div II - Championship

Kutchi Tigers B 153/4 (181) Soroti City 97/10

Kutchi Tigers B won by 83 runs (DLS Method)

Patidar Samaj vs. Entale

Walkover for Patidar Samaj