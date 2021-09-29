Wananchi, Weatherhead share spoils in top of the table six pointer

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

Colline Batusa put up a late show of ingenuity, industry and physical presence as he dragged Wananchi from behind to draw 2-2 with Weatherhead in the men’s National Hockey League on Sunday morning.

Weatherhead are top of the table (29 points) and were flying high having beaten their veterans’ side Historicals 19-2 on Saturday evening.

They were quick out of the blocks with Raid Kiyemba opening the scoring in the sixth minute on Sunday. Wananchi had what they thought to be an equalizer from a near post ruled out by umpire Michael Nashimolo in the second quarter as he judged Thomas Opio to have used the back of his stick to complete a short corner rebound at the far post. Opio would later get his way in the 36th minute. This time turned injector, Opio finished calmly when the ball return to him after it had been worked wide right and back to the left by Wananchi.

But Kiyemba capitalized on nervy defending the other end to restore the lead. With the game still delicately poised for either side, Batusa turned on the show, dribbling and beating opponents for fun. In one moment, he left Brian Okodi sitting on his bottoms right opposite his bench to send the crowd in a frenzy.

Batusa severally drew fouls from top scorer Timothy Ntumba but his body shimmering move that left Ashiraf Tumwesigye uncharacteristically heading east in the 49th minute to give him a clear view of goal will stay in many minds for a while. The wide forward welcomed the invite to shoot on goal by releasing a thunderbolt of a hit that even the padded Ekapolon ducked as it found its way into the left top corner. Unfortunately, it was not the result either side wanted. For Wananchi, it left them nine points off pace albeit with two games in hand but were happy not to lose after the 4-2 loss in the first round. For Weatherhead, it was a missed chance to completely eliminate the record champions from this year’s title race.

They continue to tussle it out with Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions, who needed a late winner from the unlikeliest of sources in defensive midfielder Ernest Musumba to claw out of the paws of the City Lions on Saturday. Musumba managed a 58th minute winner.

WEEKEND RESULTS

M: KHC Stallions 3-2 City Lions

M: KHC Originals 1-2 Rockets

W: KHC Swans 1-0 Rhinos

M: W’ head 19-2 WHD Historicals

M: Wananchi 2-2 Weatherhead

M: City Lions 4-1 WHD Historicals

W: DCU 2-1 Weatherhead

M: Mak Stingers 3-4 Rockets

