Wanderers bid to upset Damani

Wanderers’ skipper Suzan Kakai is happy with the momentum her team built thus far in the National Women’s Twenty20 League.

Bar the six-wicket loss to Olila last weekend, three wins out of four matches is commendable effort thus far.

It places Wanderers in second place with six points, two adrift of log leaders Aziz Damani whom they face in a double-header at Lugogo Oval today.

“It will be a tough game though we need to put in a lot of effort so as to get the two wins,” Kakai said early this week.

Wanderers began the season with two players from Bangladesh in Farjana Akter Boby and Shohely Akther who contributed a combined 112 runs and 11 wickets for Akther.

But the pair are away when Wanderers have potentially their biggest test in the quest for national glory. “We appreciate them for giving us a good start. We can still achieve the win without them,” the Kyambogo University student added.

Kakai trusts that Ritah Musamali, Franklin Najjumba, Jackline Nakayovu, Sarah Walaza and Mildred Anyigo have the ability to clip Damani’s wings.

But coach Yusuf Nanga’s Damani brigade on the other side doesn’t have the services of the trio of Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Stephannie Nampiina and Proscovia Alako.

Damani skipper Consy Aweko however will be happy to have experienced Kenyans Margaret Banja and Sarah Bhakita for company as they bid to make it eight in eight.

Elsewhere, a Leona Babirye-led Pioneer could rise to second place if they beat Olila in Kyambogo and Wanderers falter. Babirye leads the batters with 70 runs from four innings.

In Entebbe, bottom sides Tornado Bees and Soroti will go against each other in search of their first season victory.

UCA NATIONAL WOMEN’S T20 LEAGUE

TODAY’S FIXTURES - 10AM

Aziz Damani vs. Wanderers, Lugogo

Olila vs. Pioneer, Kyambogo