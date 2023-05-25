Wanderers captain Kakai bemoans big players going AWOL

Olila Cricket Club and Aziz Damani picked up comfortable twin victories over Wanderers and Pioneer respectively over the weekend to maintain their stronghold in the National Women’s Twenty20 Cricket League.

On paper, both Wanderers and Pioneer folded meekly, the later showing some resilience as they set 63 for 6 in the afternoon duel although it wasn’t enough for a strong Damani side that chased down the total for the loss of just 3 wickets in 9.5 overs.

For Wanderers, the defeats left a bitter taste particularly with their captain Susan Kakai who pointed a finger at her senior players who absconded from duty without any prior communication.

“First of all I was disappointed that the senior players didn’t turn up. We actually played with a young group that joined us in Jinja from Soroti,” bemoaned Kakai.

No miracles

We had no back up in case any of the few solid wickets fell. The day wasn’t good for me, Walaza (Sarah) tried very hard in the second game but the support was lacking and our top player Musamali (Rita) worked so hard but she couldn’t win the games for us alone.”

The players who ruffled the captain’s feathers the wrong way were top order batter Naomi Kayondo, opening bowler Mackenzie Grace Ayato and returnee Shakirah Sadick.

Banking heavily on the bat of Proscovia Alako (31* and 33), Damani ascended to the top with a 10-wicket and a 7-wicket win over Pioneer.

NATIONAL WOMEN’S T20 LEAGUE

Results

Pioneer 43/10 Aziz Damani 45/10

Aziz Damani won by 10 wickets

Wanderers 61/6 Olila 64/4

Olila won by 6 wickets

Olila 105/7 Wanderers 77/9

Olila won by 28 runs

Pioneer 63/6 Aziz Damani 65/3