Wanderers out of wilderness

In a nail-biting final, Wanderers Cricket Club ended their 14-year trophy drought by defeating Jinja-based Rounders by just three runs to claim the Uganda National T20 Cricket League title.

Wanderers posted a modest 99 all out but relied on a gritty bowling performance to bundle out Rounders for 96 in 18.4 overs. The low-scoring thriller at Lugogo Oval was a spectacle for the passionate crowd, filled with superb catches and tense moments.

Wanderers captain Davis Karashani hailed his team's fighting spirit in a match that saw Rounders come agonisingly close to victory.



"Victory is a testament to the direction our club wants to take,” said Karashani. “We missed key players today—captain Ivan Kakande and MVP Suleman Shariff—but the credit goes to the youngsters like Arthur Magwa, who delivered under pressure.”

Swinging fortunes

The day was defined by dramatic swings in fortune. After winning the toss, Wanderers elected to bat but struggled to build partnerships.



Rwandan international Didier Ndikwibimana’s 27 and Abu Seguya’s 19 were the only notable contributions as Rounders’ spin trio—David Mwesigwa (3/19), Narinder Singh (3/23), and Richard Sohera (2/6)—choked the Wanderers' batting line-up, dismissing them for 99 runs in 17.2 overs.

Rounders appeared to be in control during the chase after they raced to 28 runs in four overs, but they too faltered under pressure. None of their batsmen could settle, and they kept losing wickets in quick succession.

Wanderers' Martin Akayezu, another Rwandan international, was the hero with the ball, claiming a five-wicket haul for 22 runs, while Magwa chipped in with three crucial wickets for 19 runs at a pivotal stage. “Arthur delivered when we needed him the most. We will celebrate this,” added a jubilant Karashani.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Rounders captain Narinder Singh was proud of his team’s effort. “Congratulations to Wanderers; they held their nerve,” he said.

“The loss will hurt, but it gives us a reason to work harder. We came so close but were guilty of our dismissals. Rounders will be back stronger next season and expect us to compete for silverware going forward.”

Colourful climax

Both teams’ journey to the final was nothing short of dramatic. Wanderers had defeated the Ceylon Lions by four wickets in the semifinals, chasing down 136 with contributions from Amanpreet Singh (35) and Seguya (31).

Rounders, too, had outclassed Tornado, bowling them out for 87 and cruising to a six-wicket victory. The final was set to be a battle of resilience, and it didn’t disappoint.

The atmosphere at Lugogo Oval was electric, and the prize-giving ceremony that followed, conducted by CEO John Walusimbi, legendary Guy Kimbowa Lutaaya and Mambo Fresh officials, crowned Wanderers' remarkable comeback season.

After finishing second in the 50-Over League, this T20 title caps a nearly perfect year for the historic club. Rounders, though missing out on silverware, showed they are a team on the rise and will be one to watch in future competitions.

UCA NATIONAL T20 LEAGUE

Result – Final

Wanderers 99/10 Rounders 96/10

Wanderers won by 3 runs

Results – Semifinals

Ceylon Lions 136/8 Wanderers 137/6

Wanderers won by 4 wickets

Tornado 87/10 Rounders 93/4

Rounders won by 6 wickets

INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS

MVP:

Suleman Shariff (Wanderers) 1,119 points

Best Batsman: Suleman Shariff (Wanderers) 353 runs – 3 half tons