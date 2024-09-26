Wanderers, Rounders face off in T20 League finale

It’s a whole new different world. There will be neither Aziz Damani nor Ceylon Lions; the two teams that have dominated the local cricketing scene over the past couple of years.

The stage is now set for an electrifying finale as Wanderers and Rounders square off for the Uganda National T20 Cricket League title on Sunday at the iconic Lugogo Oval.

Both teams come into the final on the back of hard-fought semifinal victories, ready to battle it out for the coveted trophy and an attractive cash prize.

The Wanderers, last crowned league champions in 2010, have navigated a tough path to the final, defeating strong opponents along the way. In contrast, Rounders, only returning to the league last year, have built momentum, with their semifinal win further bolstering their credentials.

Journey of promise

Wanderers captain Davis Karashani is confident in his side’s long-term vision and how they’ve grown into the team they are today. “Two years ago, we sat down and agreed on a way forward for what we wanted the club to be. This final is just a stopover on the journey of what we want to achieve both on and off the field,” said Karashani.

Despite facing an in-form Rounders side, Karashani remains optimistic about pulling off an upset. "We respect Rounders for the immense talent they possess and how well they’ve performed in the past. They deserve to be in the final, but we hope to spring a shock on them."

Rounders captain Narinder Singh is equally pumped about the historic occasion, leading his team to their first-ever T20 final. “Every player has contributed to getting us this far, and the new players have given us more experience and calmness. Wanderers are a good team, but if we can restrict their in-form players, we’ll have a real chance,” Singh remarked.

Singh has added the versatile Dinesh Nakrani and spinner Henry Ssenyondo to the squad to further strengthen their chances. “We come into this as underdogs, but every decision we make needs to be executed perfectly if we are to win.”

Wanderers, meanwhile, have brought in national stars Simon Ssesazi and Frank Nsubuga, adding firepower to their already resilient lineup. Ssesazi’s ability at the top of the order, combined with Nsubuga’s experience, could be crucial in setting the tone for the match.

Rain factor

Both teams have emphasised the importance of playing at Lugogo Oval, a venue known for its high-scoring nature, which promises plenty of entertainment for the fans. Singh is particularly excited about the venue. “Lugogo is the best ground for fans to enjoy cricket, and I believe we’ll have plenty of excitement on offer. Hopefully, the rain stays away so we can give the fans a show.”

Karashani also weighed in on the conditions. “It’s a bit early to say much about the weather, but I hope the skies stay clear so that both teams can serve up a worthy spectacle. That way, cricket is the real winner.”

In their semifinals, Wanderers overcame Ceylon Lions by four wickets after chasing down 136, thanks to key contributions from Amanpreet Singh (35) and Abu Seguya (31). Rounders, on the other hand, dismissed Tornado for a meagre 87 before sealing the win by six wickets, with captain Singh (32) and Aaron Kasasira (21) stepping up at crucial moments.

With both teams in fine form and new additions boosting their squads, today’s final promises to be a thrilling encounter as Wanderers aim to end a 14-year trophy drought and Rounders seek their first taste of league glory.

UG NATIONAL T20 LEAGUE

Sunday – Final (1pm)

Wanderers vs. Rounders, Lugogo

Results – Semifinals

Ceylon Lions 136/8 Wanderers 137/6

Wanderers won by 4 wickets

Tornado 87/10 Rounders 93/4