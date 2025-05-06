Wanderers woes deepen after Kutchi mauling

Wanderers Cricket Club are grappling with a confidence crisis after suffering their third straight loss in the 2025 National Men’s 50 Over League, this time to defending champions Kutchi Tigers at the Entebbe Oval on May 4.

Despite choosing to bat on a flat wicket and getting a decent start from openers Suleman Shariff (39) and Perry Wazombe (44), Wanderers slumped from 109/2 to 179 all out in 47.3 overs. The middle order once again failed to kick on - a concern that captain Ivan Kakande openly admits must be fixed.

“The target was to get 250 runs, but we fell short after a good start. The middle order— Habib Basit, Davis Karashani, Abu Seguya and myself included - must step up. It’s costing us,” Kakande told Daily Monitor.

Easy chase

Kutchi Tigers made light work of the chase, thanks to Hasin Ashani’s 90 off just 78 balls, reaching 180/3 in 33.4 overs. The loss leaves Wanderers winless and rooted at the bottom of the Division I standings with just one point from four outings.

Kakande believes the issues go beyond just batting collapses.

“We still need more pace bowlers to support Basit and Shariff. Fitness is also a concern. We must become more responsible when setting or chasing scores.”

But amid the gloom, the skipper drew positives.

“We showed good character in all three departments. We fought as a unit and that's encouraging.”

With their next fixture looming, Wanderers must regroup swiftly or risk being left behind in a fast-moving league.

JACC on top

Elsewhere, JACC climbed to the top of the Division One table after edging Aboojo by 3 runs in a rain-hit thriller at Jinja SS Oval. Chasing 163 in 32 overs, JACC were 144/5 when rain stopped play - just ahead of the DLS par score. Richard Sohera starred with 2/20 and a crucial 36 runs in the chase to secure the nervy win. The Jinja-based side now have six points from four matches

Elsewhere, Rounders stunned the previously unbeaten Ceylon Lions by 49 runs, thanks to Calvin Watuwa’s gritty 87 and Arnold Zubair Tembo’s sensational 7-wicket haul.

In Division II, Kutchi Tigers B made a winning debut over KC Budo, while Patidar picked up walkover points after Jinja SS failed to show up.

UCA Men’s 50 Over League – Matchday 5

Results - Division I – Premiership

Rounders 200/10 Ceylon Lions 151/10

Rounders won by 49 runs

Aboojo 162/8 (141) JACC 144/5

JACC won by 3 runs (DLS method)

Wanderers 179/10 Kutchi Tigers 180/3

Kutchi Tigers won by 7 wickets

Division II – Championship

Kutchi Tigers B 158/5 KC Budo 90/10

Kutchi Tigers B won by 68 runs

Jinja SS vs Patidar