Weatherhead start season as favourites

By Makhtum Muziransa

Weatherhead have won just one men’s National Hockey League (NHL) title in the last three seasons.

The manner in which they lost the other two shows they too should be underwhelmed by the total returns of a period they surely should have dominated.

In 2018, they were unbeaten until they had to face eventual champions Wananchi in the crucial stages of the season.

In the last league of 2019, completed in early 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic bit into sports, Weatherhead were three minutes away from hoisting the trophy before their players went into self-destruction mood in the decisive match against Wananchi.

Wananchi will, however, start this 10-team season that hits off this Saturday at Lugogo Hockey Grounds, with a depleted squad as Innocent Mbabali, Emmanuel Baguma and Colline Batusa are on semi-professional stints in Italy.

Cameos of impact

Their team manager Joshua Opolot insists youngsters Swaib Isabirye, Jordan Achaye and Shafik Byamukama, who had impactful cameos in the 2019 season, can come of age and carry the team while defender Thomas Ssentamu is also expected to return from a one year hiatus.

Also the current league rules do not stop players plying their trade outside Africa from playing for their home clubs when they return on holiday or during the off-season.

The Italy-based trio is expected to return for the summer off-season period stretching from June to Septemberso they could be available for selection in the second round.

The onus is on Opolot to keep his side competitive till then.

But also on Weatherhead to ensure they are in cruise control by then.

Although they have lost Vincent Kasasa, as striker to their club’s other side Historicals and probably as coach to the national team, Weatherhead have the fittest team around as they made the core of the national team, with half of 18 players, that represented Uganda in the FIH Series in Nairobi – Kenya.

Add Peter Elolu to them and you have a team every other side in the league will not be comfortable to face.

“We can only comment on that when the season starts,” Kasasa, who will still play a technical role for the club, said preferring not to get carried away with the favourites tagline.

Still Eager

Meanwhile, for the ladies, Opolot is certain his Wananchi side can continue their period of total dominance by adding a sixth title in six seasons.

But, in the past, without Mbabali’s guidance from the touchline, they have struggled to dominate opponents. Weatherhead Ladies, on the other hand, looked better and more competitive when their creative force Siddy Alum – who missed the 2018 and part of the 2019 seasons – returned.

mmuziransa@ug.nationmedia.com