West Indies offers dream clash for Cricket Cranes

An electrifying encounter is on the menu in the early hours of tomorrow morning as Uganda exchange pleasantries with the West Indies in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

This game, set to unfold under the dazzling floodlights, promises more than just cricket; it’s a story of dreams and determination.

The West Indies, riding high at fourth in the world rankings, are brimming with confidence following a series of superb victories.

In stark contrast, Uganda enters the fray as the tournament's underdog, ranked 22nd. Yet, this disparity only adds to the allure of the match.

The West Indies squad boasts cricketing superstars who have become idols for many Ugandan players.

Simon Ssesaazi, Uganda’s opening batsman, idolizes the "Universe Boss" Chris Gayle, while veteran Frank Nsubuga named his son 'Pollard' after the former West Indies captain.



Riazat Ali Shah cuts the ball through the offside during a training session. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

This admiration highlights the deep respect and connection between the two teams.

Humility redefined

Despite their stardom, West Indian players share humble beginnings with their Ugandan counterparts.

Players like Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Andre Russell and Sherfane Rutherford have risen from modest backgrounds, much like Uganda’s Juma Miyaji, paceman Cosmas Kyewuta, and the quartet of brothers—Ssesazi, Henry Senyondo, Nsubuga, and Roger Mukasa.

Most of these players have faced adversity and are inspired to work hard and use their talents to fend for their extended families.

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell will, however, ask his 2012 and 2016 World Champions to put the niceties aside and do the business in their quest to progress to the Super Eight stage, once they cross the rope and are out there in the middle.

Coach Abhay Sharma. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

West Indies coach, Daren Sammy, who shares a striking resemblance with Uganda’s assistant coach, Jackson Ogwang, encouraged the Ugandan team by saying; "Believe in yourselves and play to your true potential. You’ve made it this far, and anything is possible."

Real worldie

Ugandan assistant coach, Jackson Ogwang, chipped in; "We are humbled to have the chance to play against the West Indies. The boys are living their dream, playing against global T20 superstars and their idols."

The Ugandans will look to seize the moment by making as many new friends as they can in the Windies camp, as new contacts in their phonebooks could be game-changers in their careers, opening up opportunities for gigs across the globe.

No analyst might give Uganda the win, but cricket is a sport where the unexpected often becomes reality. Ugandan fans will be hoping for a miraculous performance, while West Indies fans expect nothing less than dominance. Regardless of the outcome, this meeting of ‘brotherly’ cricketing nations is set to leave an impact beyond the oval’s boundary ropes.

Chris Gayle is an idol for many Ugandan cricketers. PHOTO/COURTESY

West Indies versus Uganda is poised to entertain and inspire, with organizers hopeful that the Providence Stadium will be packed to the rafters for the first time at this ninth T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. It’s not just a game; it’s a celebration of cricket’s unifying spirit.

ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP

Sunday, June 9 – 3:30am (EAT)

Uganda vs. West Indies, Providence Stadium, Guyana

Uganda Probable XI

Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi (wicketkeeper), Roger Mukasa, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Robinson Obuya, Brian Masaba (captain), Kenneth Waiswa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga

West Indies Probable XI