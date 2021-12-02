World Cup bound Cricket U-19 elated by USPA recognition

As Uganda prepares to take part in the 2022 U-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies, recognitions and awards are still coming in.

The team was on Monday voted by the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) as the best sports personalities for the month of October.

The sports scribes voted for the team with 295 points ahead of golfers Irene Nakalembe (230) and Deo Akope (155).

Team captain Pascal Murungi says the award comes as a vote of thanks from the scribes and should encourage the team to aim even higher.

“Every one is happy and now even want to win more,” Murungi told Daily Monitor.

He hopes for a good performance at the World Cup next year so that the team is recognised again.

“We feel happy as a team, our efforts are totally being appreciated by the nation,” he added.

“Even after getting a place in the World Cup, the citizens appreciating what we did is massive.”

The World Cup event is scheduled for January 3 to February 4 and Uganda will be making her third appearance at the U-19 World stage.