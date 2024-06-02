World Cup debut like living dream for Ugandan cricket

“If your dreams do not scare you, they are not big enough,” is a familiar and standout line from Ellen Johnson Sirleaf’s memoir, This Child Will Be Great—a stirring account of the remarkable life of Africa’s first woman president.

After 14 years of brutal civil conflict, Sirleaf, known as Africa’s ‘Iron Lady,’ was sworn in as president of Liberia in January 2006, ending years of turmoil and marking a significant turning point in the history of the West African nation.

The story of Ugandan cricket is strikingly similar for those familiar with African history. Years of struggle, self-doubt, and eventual reawakening have led to a renaissance.

Cricket Cranes gather after a warm up game at Lugogo.

After 23 years of near misses, setbacks, and sporadic successes tarnished by administrative fumbles, the Cricket Cranes have now broken free from their own chains and ready to showcase their talent on the world stage.

Nation’s pride

With an unprecedented viewership expected to watch Ugandan cricket, the East Africans are set to display their unique skills and simmering brand of cricket.

Fifteen players, supported by a dugout of 11 technical team officials and two reserves, will make history as the first-ever Ugandan contingent to compete in a senior International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup.

They join a prestigious club that includes John Nagenda (RIP) and Sam Walusimbi, who played in the first ICC World Cup in 1975, and Henry Osinde, who represented Canada in the 2007 and 2011 editions. Additionally, Uganda has seen three generations of young cricketers compete in the ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup in 2004 (Dhaka, Bangladesh), 2006 (Sri Lanka, Colombo), and 2022 (West Indies).

Every pundit has said there is nothing to lose for the Cricket Cranes as they make their debut against the formidable Afghanistan in the early hours of Tuesday morning at the beautiful Providence Stadium in Guyana (Tuesday, 3:30 am EAT).

However, this senior squad, having endured 23 years of setbacks, is poised to be unstoppable.

Captain Brian Mark Masaba emphasises that they are here to savour the golden moment and fight for every victory. "Winning will leave an indelible mark on the tournament and bring joy to our fans, especially the travelling ones, worldwide," Masaba says. "The guys cannot wait to sing the national anthem and get going."

Afghans mystery

Despite the Caribbean and Guyana's steamy wet season, the fast-paced nature of T20 cricket ensures that the six hosting venues in the West Indies and three in the USA (Dallas, New York, and Florida) will be filled with high-octane energy and a vibrant carnival atmosphere, befitting a region where cricket is the number one sport.

"Afghanistan are going to pose many challenges for us, especially with their mystery spinners led by Rashid Khan," said the candid and forthright Uganda coach Abhay Sharma. "But let's not focus on them. Let's focus on our preparations. We have done pretty well and look forward to a good competition. We have to be realistic; I see this World Cup as a valuable challenge where we can project ourselves globally. Let's take it step by step and see how it goes."

Alpesh Ramjani (L) received his ICC cap last week.

Sharma’s strategy

Sharma wisely kept his strategy close to his chest, but players like Frank Nsubuga, who is on the brink of adding to his illustrious career as the oldest player at this 'Big Dance' at the age of 43, and his spinning partner Henry Ssenyondo, who is six wickets away from reaching 100 career T20I wickets, are ready to perform. Additionally, the trio of Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, and Riazat Ali Shah, all members of the 1,000-plus runs club, will be eager to seize the moment.

Such is the tale of the tape. On a public holiday—Martyrs Day— as Uganda remembers those sacrificed for their faith, the Cricket Cranes have the opportunity to become cult status heroes by putting their bodies on the line and achieving the unimaginable.

ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP 2024:

Monday Fixtures

South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 5.30pm, New York

Uganda vs. Afghanistan, 3.30am, Guyana

Uganda – Full Fixtures

Tuesday, June 4 – 3:30 AM:

Uganda vs. Afghanistan, Providence Stadium, Guyana

Thursday, June 6 – 2:30 AM:

Uganda vs. Papua New Guinea, Providence Stadium, Guyana

Sunday, June 9 – 3:30 AM:

Uganda vs. West Indies, Providence Stadium, Guyana

Saturday, June 15 – 3:30 AM:

Uganda vs. New Zealand, Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad & Tobago