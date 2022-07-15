World Cup dream brutally snuffed

It is all over for the Cricket Cranes here at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

The World Cup dream birthed in Kampala, nursed in Kigali where Uganda won the African title in November last year in Kigali and harboured at the Global Qualifier in Bulawayo is no more as Uganda bowed out of the running for one of two spots at stake to the World Cup scheduled for September later this year in Australia.

Uganda started yesterday in second place in Group B with two points – right place to be – with ambitions of progressing to the semifinals of the World Cup but ended up last on the log with the World Cup dream dead and buried.

One-sided clash

In a table toppers clash against Netherlands yesterday, it was Uganda captain Kenneth Waiswa who won his first pre-match toss of the tournament but it proved just as good as a pre-match ritual as the rest of the match was all about the Dutch who destroyed Uganda by 97 runs in a heavily one-sided affair at Queens Sports Club.

Two half centuries from experienced Tom Cooper, who clobbered 81 runs from 42 balls, and Max O’Dowd with 73 runs from 57 balls, pounded Uganda’s bowling to all corners of the beautiful Test-Match venue as Netherlands set 187 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Veteran off-spinner Frank Nsubuga stood out with 1 for 15 from three overs but Uganda were so off, they provided the strong opposition 18 runs in extras.

In the chase, only one of Uganda’s batsmen – Riazat Ali Shah (19 off 26) – scored more than the extras his team gave out with Dinesh Nakrani (17), captain Waiswa (15), Nsubuga (15) and Frank Akankwasa (11) the only other four batsmen to cross double figures as Uganda collapsed early to 7 runs for 4 wickets inside three overs and limped to 90 for 9 in the end.

Dutch destroyers

It was Freddie Klaassen who did the damage by snapping up Uganda’s first five wickets for just 22 runs. Roger Mukasa chopped onto his furniture for a golden duck and it was the same fate that befell Ronak Patel who was bowled through the gate. Simon Ssesazi edged a swinging one to slips for 5 and Fred Achelam was trapped Leg Before Wicket (LBW) for another golden duck.

Such was Uganda’s shift, captain Waiswa concurred they had been given a hiding by the Dutch and were now looking to make amends in the placement playoffs semifinals today.

“That was a superb knock from Tom Cooper. He really took the game away from us. But the guys are still happy and our camp is enjoying the challenges being thrown at it and looking to improve. We have to do better. That’s our mission,” said Waiswa.

Uganda will now play either Jersey or Singapore in the first of the two semifinal placement games.

They will then seek a double over Gaddafi before heading to Kakyeka to play relegation bound Mbarara City and then close up the season with Sam Timbe’s URA at home.





ICC T20 WORLD CUP QUALIFIER

YESTERDAY’S RESULTS





Netherlands 187/3 Uganda 90/9

Netherlands won by 97 runs

PNG 185/7 Hong Kong 186/8

Hong Kong won by 2 wickets

Zimbabwe 185/6 USA 139/8

Zimbabwe won by 46 runs

Jersey 154/7 Singapore 141/8

Jersey won by 13 runs

TODAY’S FIXTURES - BULAWAYO

10.30am: Placement semifinals