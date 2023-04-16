Zim out as Aweko looks to home advantage

Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) spent a fortune in a deliberate move to keep the senior national women’s team busy and in charge for a top-20 placing in the global Twenty20 rankings by International Cricket Council (ICC).

That business for the Victoria Pearls came with four trips to Namibia, Nepal, Rwanda and Kenya and the side under the guise the Lawrence coaches Ssematimba and Ssempijja is 21st with 2910 points.

Perhaps, UCA will hope that the home advantage counts when they host three other nations Kenya, Rwanda and new comers United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Victoria Series at Lugogo Oval over the next week.

Tournament director Rita Tinka this week announced the 2019 winners Zimbabwe, who are ranked 11th, pulled out at the eleventh hour. “We will miss them,” she said during a recent Space organised by UCA via Twitter.

But the Pearls are keeping the heads held high with the task on offer. “The team is in good shape,” said skipper Consy Aweko.

Aweko will lead the same side that competed and won the Women’s Quadrangular T20 Series in Kenya last December.

Since then, the players warmed up with action at the Waterfalls Elite T20 League where Proscovia Alako emerged tournament MVP in January.

Alako, who has collected honours for her hard hitting, is in the squad with batting company expected from evergreen Janet Mbabazi, wicket-keeper Kevin Awino, Stephanie Nampiina, Rita Musamali and Immaculate Nakisuuyi.

With the ball, Mbabazi and Nampiina could have a part but more is expected from Aweko, Irene Alumo, Sarah Akiteng and Evelyn Anyipo.

“We had not faced other teams like UAE but the camp is prepared to face everyone. We as players shall take on one game at a time and keep it simple as always,” added Aweko.

Aweko in particular finished 2022 as the highest wicket taker in T20 internationals across the globe with 40 wickets.

The Pearls start off the action on Tuesday afternoon against Rwanda, who recently finished second at the third Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) Women’s T20I Invitational tournament in Lagos.

That fixtures comes after UAE has faced Kenya.