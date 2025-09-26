Zimbabwe get sweet revenge over Uganda in Harare

Uganda’s spirited start was undone by a Chevrons’ opening batsman Brian Bennett masterclass as Zimbabwe secured a five-wicket win with 15 balls to spare at Harare Sports Club in the opening Group B clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier on Friday.

Batting first, the Cricket Cranes reached 100 in 12 overs but slowed to finish on 152/9. Sumeet Verma (45 off 32) and Raghav Dhawan (29 off 19) laid the platform, with skipper Riazat Ali Shah (35 off 24) adding impetus.

But Uganda only managed 50 runs in the last eight overs.

Poor finish

“We got a good start from Sumeet and Raghav, but we fell short at the back end,” Shah admitted.Bennett’s blazing 72 off 44 – laced with nine boundaries and three sixes – took the game away, supported by Brendan Taylor’s 39.

Uganda’s bowlers fought back through Henry Ssenyondo (1/29), Joseph Baguma (1/26) and seamer Cosmas Kyewuta (1/15), but the damage had been done. “The spin and Cosmas tried to wrestle it back, but Bennett had already sprayed us all over the park,” said wicketkeeper Cyrus Kakuru.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza praised Uganda’s growth.

Sweet revenge

“They’re (Cranes) improving every year and we respect that. The wickets here in Harare played true, unlike Namibia 2023 when they outplayed us,” he noted.

For Zimbabwe, it was sweet revenge after that upset.Despite the setback, Uganda’s fans in Harare lit up the stands with colour and song, cheering every run and wicket.

Their energy epitomised the belief that the Cricket Cranes are still in the fight with two group fixtures left against Tanzania and Botswana.

ICC T20 WORLD CUP AFRICA QUALIFIER

Result – Game One

Uganda: 152/9 in 20 overs | Zimbabwe: 157/5 in 17.3 overs

Result: Zimbabwe won by 5 wickets (with 15 balls remaining).

Next Fixtures – Group B

Sunday, Sept 28: Uganda vs. Tanzania, 10:30am, Takashinga CC