'We're world champions' cries joyous Messi

Lionel Messi saluted the Argentina fans in Doha's Lusail stadium on Sunday after helping inspire his country to their first World Cup victory in 36 years.

"We're champions of the world!" exclaimed Messi on the stadium microphone after his two goals and successful shootout spot-kick helped Argentina to the title.

Messi hugged his family members and team-mates after the stunning match that ended 3-3 after 120 absorbing minutes that included a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick and three successfully converted penalties.

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after receiving the Golden Ball award during the Qatar 2022 World Cup trophy ceremony after the football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

Both Messi and Mbappe were also successful in the shootout before Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's crucial save from Kingsley Coman and Gonzalo Montiel's clinching penalty.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, winger Angel Di Maria, who scored Argentina's second goal, and Martinez could not contain their tears after the final whistle.

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi (L) walks past France's forward Kylian Mbappe after he scored a goal from the penalty spot during the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. PHOTO / AFP