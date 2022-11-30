Argentina in need of Messi-ah

It is another mini final for Lionel Messi's Argentina. Once again, the mercurial skipper will be banked on to pull a rabbit out of the hat and push the two-time World Cup champions to the round of 16 in Qatar.





Against Robert Lewandowski's Poland tonight at the Stadium 974, Messi knows he is carrying the weighty hopes of a nation in what might be his last global showpiece.





The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has commanded his troops from losing 2-1 to minnows Saudi Arabia, despite scoring a penalty, in the opening match to netting the opener in the follow up 2-0 victory over Mexico.





Messi's legacy and Argentina's third trophy hopes will now boil down to the must-win encounter against the Polish that humbled their conquerors Saudi Arabia 2-0 after drawing with Mexico in their opening tie.





When the Saudis set the cat among the pigeons by taking the Argentine scalp, talk was ripe that an early group exit, akin to the 2002 predicament, was nigh.





Complex maths





The calculators are out and a possibility of the worst happening isn't ruled out. The South Americans will ultimately top Group C if they beat Poland and Saudi Arabia falls to the Mexicans in the other match to be played concurrently.





In case the Saudi win and tie on six points with Argentina, the first slot will be decided by goal difference and then goals scored.





Saudi Arabia can also top the group based on head to head advantage if the stats are all similar. Messi's fifth World Cup curtails will be drawn if Argentina draw and Saudi Arabia win.





If the Mexicans thump Herve Renard's Saudi Arabia as anticipated and the Argentins draw with Poland, we are in for a nerve racking climax.





Poland would win the group with five points, leaving Argentina and Mexico both on four points. If the North Americans win by one or two goals, Argentina would come second on goal difference in front of Mexico.





The Asia edition of the World Cup has served us enough upsets already to take anything for granted.





All said, Argentina gaffer Lionel Scaloni is expected to stick to his favourite 4-3-3 formation granting Messi, with eight goals in 21 World Cup matches and a total of 93 goals in 167 international matches for the La Albiceleste the license to roam. Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria will back him in the assault.



