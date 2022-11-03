Cisse leads African band

The name Aliou Cisse is synonymous with the World Cup in many ways.

The dreadlocked Senegal coach was at the heart of the Teranga Lions' midfield, with the armband firmly on his bulging bicep, when they defied the odds to storm the 2002 World Cup quarter finals.

He seems to have learned a great deal from that experience which mainly evolved around the use counter-attack and aggression.

In 2015, Cisse set about to get that groove back for Senegal and the reward was the 2021 Afcon title that they lifted aloft in February after overcoming Egypt.

That was followed by triumph over the Pharaohs to book a place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

His name is now written among the stars but to him, outperforming the 2018 Russia World Cup group stage height, will be crucial.

Senegal is pitted in Group A alongside South Americans Ecuador, hosts Qatar and three-time World Cup finalists Holland.

Cisse has gained exposure, knows his squad inside out and is now more tactically sound than he was four years ago.

The respect he commands from his squad coupled with the formbook of his star players like Sadio Mane, Khalidou Koulibaly, Eduardo Mendy and Idris Gana Gueye promises to propel the West Africans to greater heights this time around.

With all the five African representatives set to have local coaches at the helm, it promises to be a daunting test.

Black Stars

Ghana's Otto Addo, comes close to Cisse in the fight for African coaches' plight.

Born and trained in Germany, he can pass for a European coach. He is a coach in the Borussia Dortmund structure and is now trying to inject the same attacking doctrine.

They have so far succeeded with Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey. Working with the experienced Chris Hughton as the technical advisor, the former Hamburg attacking midfielder must see Ghana through a tight group that has Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Song redemption

Emotions aside, Cameroonians will be demanding more from former defender and skipper Rigobert Song when he starts a daunting assignment in a group that has Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland.

Out of the blue, the indomitable Lions ejected 2019 Afcon winners Algeria to book a ticket to Qatar, only to thrust Song on the spot.

Some doubt his tactical awareness but the backing from his erstwhile colleague and Cameroon football federation boss Samuel Eto'o will give him the thick and hope to navigate the tough waters.

Tunisia's Jalel Kadri has his work cut out as he reshapes the team nine months after he took over.

On their sixth attempt, the Carthage Eagles will die trying to make it past the group stages, this time against holders France, Australia and Denmark. A tough task, it is.

For Walid Regragui of Morocco, it is a case of riding on luck and hope. Having benefited from Vahid Halilhodzic's sacking, Regragui must replicate the club success with the Atlas Lions pitted in a delicate group that has 2018 finalist Croatia, Canada and this year's hot favourites Belgium.