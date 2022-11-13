Debutants who have never returned

A week from today, Qatar will walk out to a thunderous welcome at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor for their debut appearance at the Fifa World Cup.

Qatar is set to make history when it becomes the first country to make its debut by virtue of being the host.

Coach Felix Sanchez will rely on the strong defensive unit, led by goalkeeper al-Sheeb

The Asian Cup-winning coach admits that the quality of opposition will be different from all other tournaments his team has participated in.

“Tough matches await us in the tournament,” Sanchez said in a recent interview. “We will face very strong teams, teams that are used to being in the World Cup.”

Sanchez has underlined the importance of having home support. “The fans’ cheers will help Qatar during the World Cup as it will push the players to give their best.”

For a generation, it was perhaps unthinkable that the Qatar national football team would make it to the grandest of stages.

Before them, there are 18 other countries that have played at the World Cup only once and not returned.

Before being named hosts 12 years ago, the gulf state had not come close to making the World Cup.

From 1930 to 1970, Qatar was under the United Kingdom so never participated in any qualification process.

Upon gaining independence, they withdrew from the 1974 qualifiers.

Record

Between 1978 and 2018, Qatar played 100 World Cup qualification games under the Asia Football Confederation (AFC).

Of those, they won 50, lost 36 and drew 22. It’s only in the campaign to reach Russia 2018 that they performed fairly well, topping their group in the preliminary round.

However, in the third round, Qatar finished bottom of a group that had Iran and South Korea advance to the World Cup.

Their profile has a few successes including winning the 2019 Asia Cup and thrice lifting the Arabian Gulf Cup (1992, 2004 and 2014)

They have also won the football competition at the Asian Games (2006), the West Asian Football Federation Championship (2014) and International Friendship Championship (2018).

Qatar’s profile may not be so different from other nations to play at the World Cup once.

First additions

After the editions of 1930 and 1934, the 1938 tournament saw the participation of Cuba and the Dutch East Indies (now Indonesia).

Cuba, who had only qualified because other Latin American selections had withdrawn, impressed against Romania before losing.

Sweden advanced directly to the quarter-finals as a result of Austria's withdrawal, and they proceeded to beat Cuba 8–0. Hungary beat Indonesia 6-0.

Neither Cuba nor Indonesia have qualified since making them the first one trick ponies. The pair have now missed 19 successive World Cups.

After them, Israel (1970), DR Congo and Haiti (1974), Kuwait (1982), Iraq (1986), UAE (1990), Jamaica (1998), China (2002), Angola, Trinidad & Tobago, Ukraine and Togo (2006) have all played in one World Cup.

Others to feature once and are yet to return include; Slovakia (2010), Bosnia & Herzegovina (2014), Iceland and Panama (2018).

Predictably, all these have been knocked out in the group stage except Slovakia who reached the round of 16 and Ukraine whose exit came in a 3-0 quarterfinal loss to eventual champions Italy.





WORLD CUP STATS AND RECORDS

Inaugural edition: 1930

Most appearances: Brazil (22)

Current champions: France

Most successful: Brazil (5 titles)

Most goals: Miroslav Klose (16 goals, Germany)

Most tournament appearances (5): Antonio Carbajal (Mexico, 1950–1966), Lothar Matthäus (Germany, 1982–1998), Rafael Márquez (Mexico, 2002–2018)

Most matches played (25): Lothar Matthäus (Germany, 1982–1998)