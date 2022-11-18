Deschamps to accord Mbappe freedom

France manager Didier Deschamps has explained Kylian Mbappé’s role in the France team ahead of the World Cup.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward had been vocal in September about favouring the position he plays in for Les Bleus, which he feels awards him more freedom to roam across the forward line, with a strike partner – namely Olivier Giroud – drawing defenders in a pivot system.

“He’s a forward who needs freedom. I will give him that freedom. But he will have defensive obligations, less than all the other players behind him, midfielders and defenders,” Deschamps told the media.

“But at the highest level, we can’t afford to lose a player when we don’t have the ball.”Mbappé goes into the tournament looking to replicate his 2018 tournament, where he was named the best young player in Russia after scoring four goals, including one in the final.

Both Benzema and Giroud have been called up by Deschamps, while the coach has indicated he will be switching back to a four-man defence for the tournament, having played a three-at-the-back formation since the Euros last summer, to varying success.

Most of the attention will, unexpectedly be reserved for Mbappe. The Fench superstar also says he considered quitting the France national team after Euro 2020, citing a lack of support after suffering racist abuse.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Mbappé recounts that he spoke to French Football Federation (FFF) President Noël Le Graët about the racist abuse he’d endured following France’s surprising defeat to Switzerland on penalties in the round of 16 phase of the tournament in 2021 – Mbappé missed what turned out to be the decisive penalty.

He says he told Le Graët: “I cannot play for people who think I’m a monkey. I’m not gonna play.“But after, I take the reflection with all the people who play around me and root for me, and I think it was not the good message to give up. Because I think I’m an example for everybody,” Mbappé continued.

“This is the new France … It’s for that that I didn’t give up the national team. Because it is a message to the young generation to say: ‘We are stronger than that.”

Mbappé and the FFF have been at loggerheads over the last year around the image rights for France’s national team players.

The disagreement between Mbappé and the federation began back in March when the 23-year-old first boycotted activities with one of the team’s sponsors, according to multiple French media sources.

Three months later, Le Graët told L’Équipe that the agreement on image rights would not change before the World Cup.However, in September – after Mbappé boycotted sponsorship activities, including a photo shoot, during the French national team’s training camp in Clairefontaine – the FFF announced it would work to revise its agreement with its national team players regarding the use of their images and rights.

Mbappé’s published comments come just over a week before the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, in which France enters as the defending champion and one of the favorites to retain its crown.

KYLIAN MBAPPE

D.O.B: December 20, 1998

Place of birth: Paris, France

Height: 1.78 m (5ft 10in)

Position: Forward

Current club: PSG



National team: France 59 games (28 goals)