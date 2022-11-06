Flying Africa's whistle

Blessed with brains and authority, Rwandan centre referee Salima Mukansanga, better known as Salima, is set to make heads turn at Qatar World Cup.

The 34-year-old is a different animal when she steps on the pitch which has endeared her to many in a male dominated industry.

Gassama Bakary (Gambia), Ghorbal Mustapha (Algeria), Victor Gomes (South Africa), Maguette Ndiaye (Senegal) and Janny Sikazwe (Zambia) are the other Africans.

Salima has undoubtedly shattered the glass ceiling for her gender.

In every bold decision she calls, Salima will be reminded that she is carrying the weight of several generations.

Name; Salima Mukansanga

Country; Ruhango,Rwanda

Born; 1988

Key tournaments; 2019 France Women World Cup, Afcon 2021, Olympics, Women Afcon Cup and the Caf Champions League





Gomes' Swansong

Salima's alluring tale aside, you have the incorruptible Victor Gomes, the South African who handled the TP Mazembe vs. Vipers Caf Champions League return leg tie in Lubumbashi last month.

Four years ago, he made headlines for reportedly rejecting a huge sum to fix the Caf Confederation Cup game between Plateau United (Nigeria) and USM Alger (Algeria).

He instantly turned into the man of the moment and shine brightest in the exquisite manner in which he officiated the Senegal vs. Egypt tense Afcon final in February.

Sadly, at 38, Gomes has hinted on quitting the whistle soon after excelling in the South African league with two best referee gongs.

Born to Portuguese parents in South Africa, Gomes takes the whistle job as a passion rather than an errand and the father of two who owns a plastic manufacturing company as well as a water processing plant, wants to make this World Cup opportunity count.

Name: Victor Gomes

Country: South Africa

Born: December 15, 1982

Key tournaments: Caf Confederations Cup, Afcon 2019, 2021





Sikazwe seeks redemption

The name Janny Sikazwe made rounds at the Cameroon Afcon edition when he ended the game three times all before the 85th minute when Tunisia played Mali in the group stages.

He remained steadfast and was left off the hook only when a heat stroke was later blamed for the mishap. The Zambian means business on the field and has the world at his feet on the global stage.

He has Gambian colleague Gassama Bakary for reference when it comes to overcoming criticism. Gassama, until recently deemed the best referee on the continent, was on the receiving end of some attacks from Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi following their defeat to Cameroon in the 2022 World Cup play-offs.

Sikazwe has garnered vast exposure after officiating at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the 2018 Russia edition plus the 2017 Afcon final.

The 43-year-old is probably enjoying his last outing at the big stage and would want to get involved in the later revered stages.

Name: Janny Sikazwe

Country: Zambia

Born: 1979

Key tournaments: Cosafa U-20, World Club Championship, 2018 World Cup and 2017 Afcon final





Gassama’s reputation

Gassama became a Fifa referee in 2007. He officiated at the 2012 Olympic tournament, in which he was the fourth official for the gold medal match between Mexico and Brazil.

He also served as a referee at the 2012 and 2013 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, as well as the 2014 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

On April 27, 2017, Gassama was selected as CAF's sole referee for the 2017 FIfa Confederations Cup in Russia to confirm his status as Africa’s best. The Gambian also officiated at the 2018 World Cup.



Name: Gassama Bakary (Gambia)

Country: Gambia

Born: February 10, 1979

Key tournaments: 2012 Olympics, 2015, 2021 Afcon, 2014 World Cup, 2018 World Cup, 2017 Confederation Cup





Ndiaye steps up

Branded 'controversial' for his handling of the Afcon 2021 clash between Morocco and Egypt, Senegalese Ndiaye now has a platform to wash his hands clean.

To drive his point home to the players, Ndiaye at times gets physical and is always card happy. At 36, Ndiaye can rewrite another chapter.

Name: Maguette Ndiaye

Country; Senegal

Born: September 1, 1986

Key tournaments: 2021 Afcon

Novice Ghorbal

The same applies to 37-year-old Ghorbal, whose rise to the top has caught many unawares.

The Algerian is also not without controversial moments as witnessed in the Guinea versus Egypt Nations Cup match recently.

Name: Ghorbal Mustapha

Country: Algeria

Born: August 15, 1985