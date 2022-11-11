Iran happy to sting USA

Iran has had no diplomatic relations with the USA since 1970 yet their relationship with England has equally been frosty over the years.

Now the Fifa World Cup in Qatar has brought all the three nations together with the inferior Iran hoping to upstages its rivals in Group B.

IRAN

Nickname: ‘Team Melli’

Coach: Carlos Queiroz

Captain: Ehsan Hajsafi

Fifa Ranking: 20

WC Appearance: 6th (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022)

Best Finish: Group stage (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018)

Star Man: Mehdi Taremi

Portuguese tactician Carlos Queiroz is back at this stage with Iran, taking over from Dragan Skocic who had won 15 of his 18 games in charge.

Ranked 20th, Iran is Qatar as the highest ranked Asian side in the tournament with greater motivation against England and USA, they are keen on banking on their solid defence, FC Porto striker Mehdi Taremi and Bayer Leverkusen’s Sardar Azmoun it out of the pool for the first time ever.

But Iran’s preparations have been disrupted by two months of protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody and the country is also accused of providing Russia with drones in their war against Ukraine.

USA

Nickname: ‘The Yanks’

Coach: Gregg Berhalter

Captain: Christian Pulisic

Fifa Ranking: 16

WC Appearance: 12th (1930, 1934, 1950, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022)

Best Finish: Third place (1930)

Star Man: Christian Pulisic

The Americans have built one of the youngest teams for the tournament in the Gulf thanks to Gregg Berhalter’s decision to let go of the old guard.

The transition from Clint Dempsey to Christian Pulisic presents a young and robust side but there are concerns about USA’s ability to score away from home or even dominate non-Concacaf opponents.

Juventus’ Weston McKennie and Giovanni Reyna from Borussia Dortmund must give Chelsea’s Pulisic extra support to unlock the opposition. USA’s performance is critical before they host the next edition in 2026.

QATAR 2022 - GROUP B FIXTURES

Nov 21: England vs. Iran, Khalifa Stadium, Al Rayyan

Nov 21: USA vs. Wales, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Nov 25: Wales vs. Iran, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Nov 25: England vs. USA, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Nov 29: Wales vs. England, Ahmad bin Ali

Nov 29: Iran vs. USA, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha