Must win for Denmark against charged Australia

Denmark started their 2022 Fifa World Cup journey with a disappointing goalless draw against Tunisia before falling 2-1 to defending champions France.

Those results, coupled with Australia’s win over Tunisia have since left the second spot in Group D wide open. France are already through to the Round of 16 and will advance regardless of today’s results while Denmark must win to go through.

Currently third in the group, Denmark were poor against Tunisia but improved in that loss to France despite the defeat.

And there is no more room for error. Defeat or a draw would send the Danes back home for early Christmas holidays.

For a team that has one goal in two games, the services of Martin Braithwaite and Kasper Dolberg might be required from the start against Australia.

Head coach Kasper Hjulmand has preferred Andreas Cornelius to lead the goal search but with no success in the first two games. Denmark’s only goal so far has come from a defender, Andreas Christensen.

Meanwhile Australia can draw and progress. They go into their last group game on three points and with the advantage but it all comes down to this particular one.

Despite that loss to France in the opening match, Australia has actually been pleasant to watch thus far and head coach Graham Arnold could be forced to maintain the same team that won last time out.

The Socceroos won a World Cup game for only the third time in their history and for the first time in 12 years and will be high on confidence to pull off another big performance with a place in the next round at stake.

Striker Mitch Duke delivered the lone goal against Tunisia with a clever header in the first half and Australia desperately held on for all three points. Success today would see Australia in the last 16 for what would be just their second time.

Denmark might go into the game as favourites but that has not worked in this particular World Cup. Big shots have fallen to lesser sides and players like Christian Eriksen and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg must rise to the occasion to get Denmark over the line.