Neymar starts for Brazil in World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea
What you need to know:
- The world's most expensive footballer is back for the game at Doha's Stadium 974 after missing Brazil's last two matches with an ankle sprain he suffered in their opening 2-0 win over Serbia.
Neymar makes his return to Brazil's starting line-up for Monday's World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea.
Starting line-ups:
Brazil (4-2-3-1)
Alisson Becker; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva (capt), Marquinhos, Danilo; Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Junior; Richarlison
Coach: Tite (BRA)
South Korea (4-2-3-1)
Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom; Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Jae-sung, Son Heung-min (capt); Cho Gue-sung
Coach: Paulo Bento (POR)
Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)