Neymar starts for Brazil in World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea

Brazil's forward #10 Neymar takes part in a training session at the Al Arabi SC Stadium in Doha on December 4, 2022, on the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between Brazil and South Korea. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

Neymar makes his return to Brazil's starting line-up for Monday's World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea.

The world's most expensive footballer is back for the game at Doha's Stadium 974 after missing Brazil's last two matches with an ankle sprain he suffered in their opening 2-0 win over Serbia.

Starting line-ups:

Brazil (4-2-3-1)

Alisson Becker; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva (capt), Marquinhos, Danilo; Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Junior; Richarlison

Coach: Tite (BRA)

South Korea (4-2-3-1)

Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom; Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Jae-sung, Son Heung-min (capt); Cho Gue-sung

Coach: Paulo Bento (POR)

Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)

