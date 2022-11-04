Ramos wants recall

Sergio Ramos has described the prospect of returning to Luis Enrique’s Spain squad for the World Cup as a “dream” after enjoying a strong start to the season with Paris Saint-Germain.

Ramos has won an incredible 180 caps for Spain - more than any other player in the country’s history-and has played at each of the past four World Cups.

However, the defender was left out of Luis Enrique’s squad for Euro 2020 after an injury-plagued final season with Real Madrid, and only made eight Ligue 1 starts in his first campaign with PSG.

Having already made 10 league starts this season, Ramos is targeting a first international appearance since March 2021 against Kosovo and believes he will play at the highest level for several more years.

“Everyone knows what it means to me to defend the colours of my country,” Ramos said at a news conference.

“After a difficult season, I feel good again, I’m playing again and I’m available. I still hope to return to the selection, and I dream of the World Cup.

“But we have to wait and continue to play at the best level to convince the coach. I hope I will have the chance to play in another World Cup.

“Last year was difficult. I was injured, I had to adapt after spending most of my career at Real. At no time did I think it was the end of my career. It was a challenge.

“Last year is forgotten. There have been changes and I’m happy, I’m totally adapted to Paris and I’m hungry for titles.

“If I think it is over, I will stay at home to take care of my children, but I think I can last a few more years at the best level in football.”

Historic

Ramos became the first player in PSG’s history to remain unbeaten through their first 30 appearances for the club with Saturday’s 4-3 win over Troyes, a game in which Lionel Messi scored his seventh league goal of the season.

Like Ramos, Messi appears to have hit his stride at the perfect time with the World Cup just around the corner, and the defender says he is fortunate to have him as a team-mate.

“My relationship with Messi is excellent,” Ramos added. “We can see on the field. There is great respect between the players and a good state of mind.

“Messi is always at the top level. He continues to be one of the most decisive players in the world. It’s a privilege to have him in our team. I see him very focused, like last year.

“Maybe he has the World Cup in the back of his mind, but he’s focused on being good on the pitch.”

FACTFILE

Full name: Sergio Ramos García

Date of birth: March 30, 1986 (age 36)

Place of birth: Camas, Spain

Height: 1.84 m (6ft)

Position: Defender

CLUB INFORMATION

Current team: PSG

2003–2004: Sevilla Atlético

2004–2005: Sevilla

2005–2021: Real Madrid

NATIONAL TEAM