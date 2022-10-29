Ready for Qatar 2022? We are set!

It’s now more than 13 years since Qatar registered their interest in the Fifa World Cup – the world’s biggest sports event.

You could never have predicted this happening if you lived before 2002 when South Korea and Japan co-hosted the quadrennial tournament.

The World Cup had only been hosted by Europe, North and South America before that.

After Fifa broke that barrier by taking the tournament to Asia two decades ago, they will bring down another wall next month.

Despite being regarded as a “high operational risk” amidst accusations of bribery, Fifa defiantly chose to take the World Cup to Qatar, a Muslim-dominated country, on December 2, 2010.

What looked distant is now reality. The World Cup is ripe and kicks off on November 20 when the hosts face Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor in a country of under three million people.

Qatar is by far the most unique place to have a World Cup as the Daily Monitor, Saturday Monitor and Sunday Monitor will show you over the next 52 days.

We have been counting down to the tournament from the 365-day mark. Now, this is it – wall to wall coverage to enrich your mind.

Being a desert, Fifa and its partners had to rejig the European football calendar as we know it.

This World Cup will happen in the winter across eight venues all within a 32km radius from the capital Doha as 31 countries attempt to dethrone France who won the last edition in Russia four years ago.

The most used stadium will be the Lusail Iconic Stadium, which will host 10 matches, including the final on December 18.

The Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor will host nine matches. For the first time ever, all venues used for this tournament will be used for knockout-round matches.

Defending champions France, five-time winners Brazil and Argentina, who last triumphed in 1986, are among the favourites.