Red Devils stare at elimination

Belgium’s golden generation face the prospect of an anti-climax to their international careers.

Led by Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard, the Red Devils who have some house-hold stars in their squad could be dumped from the World Cup at the group stage if they fail to beat Croatia on Thursday at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.

De Bruyne conducted an interview with the Guardian prior to the World Cup whose details just emerged recently. In there he said his country has “no chance” to win the tournament as they are “too old” which is a bit of a shock as bookmarkers favourites Brazil and Argentina have older squads.

After Belgium’s shock 2-0 loss to Morocco, Jan Vertonghen also appeared to stock the flames when he was reported to say in the post-match interview that: “We probably also attack badly because we are too old, that must be it now, surely?”

Hazard confirmed there were discussions about the statements and De Bruyne “believes in the team more now.”

The math

However, that chemistry will be put to test this evening by the Croatians who only need a draw to secure a place in the last 16. A draw, meanwhile, will only be enough for Belgium to claim a top-two spot if Morocco lose by three or more goals against Canada.

Coach Zlatko Dalic's side led by the evergreen Luka Modric sit at the summit of their group with four points, narrowly above Morocco in second on goals scored.

However, the 2018 runners-up have not beaten Belgium since securing a 1-0 friendly victory in 2010. Belgium, ranked second in the world by Fifa, have however lost three of their last four games in all competitions.

Perfect match

Belgium definitely have history on their side but coach Roberto Martinez’s side must find the goals – a thing they have struggled with as Romelu Lukaku came to the tournament carrying an injury.