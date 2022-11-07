Saudi adventurer arrives after 55-day journey on foot

A Saudi adventurer who started a 55-day journey from the Kingdom to Qatar ahead of the Fifa World Cup 2022 has arrived in Doha, Al Arabiya reported.

The 33-year-old trekker completed the 1,600-km voyage and arrived in Qatar where he will attend World Cup matches which will kick off on November 20.

Abdullah Al Sulmi said that the achievement was not void of challenges which included enduring sweltering temperatures and navigating difficult desert terrains.

Al Sulmi, who left Jeddah with only a bag, claimed he was well-prepared before setting off on his voyage, especially in terms of safety. He said that he had a tracking device connected to his brother’s phone and to the phones of friends.

Al Sulmi, a five-year trekker, told Saudi television’s Al Ekhbariya that the nicest part of his journey was the kind appreciation and good wishes he got from the Saudi people just before landing in Qatar.

“The Saudi people have been so hospitable, encouraging… honestly, the best part about my journey is this warm welcome,” he said.