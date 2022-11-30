Viewed from afar, Stadium 947 looks like the frame of a huge ship that has run aground, with containers stacked in it, several storeys high.

Even at close range, it looks anything but a stadium, with the multi-coloured, recycled shipping containers – blue, yellow, back -- prominent, as they lie on the outer reaches of this impressive steel edifice, in a discernible pattern that only structural engineers will understand.

At the entrance and as you climb the stairs – there is the choice of an elevator too – to go to the stands there is a feeling of roominess, like you are actually outdoors even when you are deep in the facility.

The stairways are wide and all metallic. Sections within the stadium for amenities, for example, washrooms, security rooms and changing rooms are made of containers.

It is only when you step onto the stands that you realise this is actually a world class stadium that will eventually host seven Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 matches including one round of 16 fixture.

Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 in their Group G match on Monday night at Stadium 974 and the mass stamping of the stands by the thousands of exuberant Selecao supporters produced a rumbling vibration, not unlike an earthquake measured low on the Richter scale.

Twice it happened, when the speedy Vinicius Junior raced clear to put the ball in the net only for VAR to disallow the goal and when Casemero half volleyed his shot in to end the stiff Swiss resistance late in the match.

Would this structure collapse under the collective assault of the horde of football fans, numbered officially at 43,649 for this match?

No worries. After hosting four games at the World Cup so far, the 40,000-seat Stadium 974 is holding out quite well.

Stadium 947 is the first venue in World Cup history that is fully demountable according to Fifa. In other words, it is a temporary facility that will be dismantled and waterfront development boasting facilities for the local community erected.

The stadium is made up of exactly 974 shipping containers. The number also corresponds to Qatar’s international dialling code.

According to tournament local organisers, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, Stadium 974 has an innovative design that was inspired by Qatar’s worldwide trade and seafaring. The design uses prefabricated and modular elements. This approach reduces the waste generated during the production of the stadium components and the waste created on-site during construction.