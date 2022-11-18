Tite wants progress with less dependency on Neymar

Across the big spaces to the tiniest of corridors, Brazil gets to the lips of football fans when the Fifa World Cup comes by.

The South American nation is in for real business in Qatar. Coach Tite is already demanding for a step or two better from the quarterfinal stop at the Russia 2018 championship.

Brazil will be happy to send a statement of intent by first, conquering familiar foes Cameroon, Serbia and Switzerland in Group G.





BRAZIL

Nickname: ‘A Seleção’

Coach: Tite

Captain: Thiago Silva

Fifa Ranking: 1

WC Appearance: 22nd (1930, 1934, 1938, 1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022)

Best Finish: Champions (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

Star Man: Neymar





It is now two decades since Brazil last won this title with right-back Cafu as skipper. Tite came in as a firefighter upon the sacking of Dunga in 2016.

But he has now improved his unit to a level where they are less dependent on Neymar. Perhaps, this has been the main concern for their faithful over the past two World Cups.

On home soil in 2014, Brazil suffered a heavy 7-1 defeat to Germany in the semi-final and four years later, Tite’s side was tactically beaten by Belgium.

While in Qatar, Neymar on 75 goals, who could surpass Pele (77) to become Brazil’s all-time scorer, has support in options like Richarlison, Vinicius Junior, Antony, Raphinha, Rodrygo as well as Arsenal’s Gabriel pairing of Jesus and Martinelli.

Tite is confident of playing a balanced five-man attacking unit at ago and inevitably, he is desirous for progress to the last four and hopefully, 38-year-old skipper Thiago Silva can dream.





CAMEROON

Nickname: ‘The Indomitable Lions’

Coach: Rigobert Song

Captain: Vincent Aboubakar

Fifa Ranking: 43

WC Appearance: 8th (1982, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2014, 2018, 2022)

Best Finish: Quarter-finals (1990)

Star Man: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting



Even with some winners of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, not many have given Cameroon a chance ahead of this championship. Former captain and now Cameroon football president Samuel Eto’o has predicted his side to reach the final.

Action weighs louder than words though. No African team has reached the semi-finals of this competition.

But the Indomitable Lions, out to roar for the eighth time at the World Cup, have a chance if they can upset Serbia or Switzerland with their physicality.

Coach Rigobert Song has some good experience in captain Vincent Aboubakar, in-form Napoli midfielder André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Karl Toko Ekambi and Bayern Munich man Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.





SERBIA

Nickname: ‘The Eagles’

Coach: Dragan Stojković

Captain: Dušan Tadić

Fifa Ranking: 21

WC Appearance: 13th (1930, 1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1974, 1982, 1990, 1998, 2006, 2010, 2018, 2022)

Best Finish: Fourth place (1930, 1962)

Star Man: Aleksandar Mitrović





Serbia hasn’t grabbed bookmakers’ attention as desired. Their potency in attack is something worth noting and it is what could give them an edge in this pool.

Coach Dragan Stojković may have little to worry about putting the ball at the back of the net considering skipper Dusan Tadic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic can create as much for the striking duo of Aleksandar Mitrović and Dusan Vlahovic.

The addition of pace from wing-backs Andrija Zivkovic and Filip Kostic will trouble several defences in the Middle East.





SWITZERLAND

Nickname: ‘A-Team Nati’

Coach: Murat Yakin

Captain: Granit Xhaka

Fifa Ranking: 15

WC Appearance: 12th (1934, 1938, 1950, 1954, 1962, 1966, 1994, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022)

Best Finish: Quarter-finals (1934, 1938, & 1954)

Star Man: Granit Xhaka





Murat Yakin has had a year at the helm of the Swiss side since the departure of Vladimir Petkovic. He has turned it into a direct team with ball possession punctuating their style of play.

Captain Granit Xhaka remains their heart beat and the major concern lays ahead with no polished forward amongst experienced Haris Seferovic, Breel Embolo and youngster Noah Okafor.

QATAR 2022 - GROUP G FIXTURES

Nov 24: Switzerland vs. Cameroon, Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Nov 24: Brazil vs. Serbia, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Nov 28: Cameroon vs. Serbia, Al Janoub

Nov 28: Brazil vs. Switzerland, Stadium 974, Doha

Dec 2: Serbia vs. Switzerland, Stadium 974

Dec 2: Cameroon vs. Brazil, Lusail