Uganda has been reaping from World Cup

It’s the World Cup. Not only in name. As of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, 79 national teams have competed at the final tournaments. Many countries have never played in one.

Ordinarily, many countries would not benefit. The World Cup is different in that associations like Fufa relate with it wholly, at least financially.

While Uganda Cranes have never participated in 22 World Cup qualifying campaigns, the national team is yet to reach the Promised Land.

Since the turn of the millennium, by-then under Sepp Blatter, Fifa has introduced several programmes and projects that have seen the organisation redistribute a considerable amount of the revenues from the World Cup.

Associations and confederations have benefited through the Goal Project and the Financial Assistance Programmes (FAP).

Goal was mainly tailored to build new or improve association headquarters, technical centres, pitches and laying artificial turfs. In Uganda, Goal completed two projects in four phases.

It started with Goal I that oversaw the construction of the current Fufa House in Mengo. Goal 2, 3 and 4 that helped Fufa acquire land, construct the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru as well as its pavilion, office and dressing rooms. The programme benefited 117 countries.

There is more

Under FAP, Fifa offered direct financial support to all national associations. In the cycle between 2007/2010, Uganda received $1m (Shs2.5b then) and an additional $550,000 (about Shs1.4b) as an extraordinary payment thanks to the financial success of the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

The funds were primarily for development and administration. Fufa received a similar amount from the FAP account and an extraordinary FAP payment of $1.05m (Shs2.9b) after Fifa scored more financial success at the 2014 event in Brazil.

Among others, the projects initiated around that period in Uganda include the ‘Fifa Live Your Goals for Girls’ and later the Fufa Juniors League.

While these appear huge, they are drops in the ocean as the Fifa World Cup is the biggest tournament on earth. It is the most followed and most lucrative event.

According to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics generated $4.2b (Shs15.2tr) in revenue.

Fifa generated slightly over $5.35b (Shs19.2tr) from the 2018 World Cup, about 83% of the body’s total revenue from the four-year cycle 2015-2018.

Source of revenue

The revenue has been gradually rising from $2.86b (Shs5.1tr) at the 2006 event in Germany to $4.19b in 2010 in South Africa and $4.83b in Brazil 2014.

As seen from the organisation’s financial statements, the bigger chunk of its revenue (about 95 %) comes from the men’s Fifa World Cup.

It is a no-brainer to explain why Fifa operates in a four-year cycle ending with the world cup year.

For the forthcoming Qatar 2020 Fifa World Cup, the body estimates to hit a record $6.44b (Shs24.3tr).

The revenue comes majorly from the sale of television rights, marketing, hospitality, ticketing and licensing rights related to the global showpiece.

Fifa is expecting slightly over a total of $4.63m from the sale of their television broadcast, marketing, licensing and hospitality rights and ticket sales from the World Cup combined.

They announced that over 80% of that projected revenue had already been contracted.

The tickets range from $69(Shs260,000) to $1606 (Shs6.1m) for non-Qatari residents. The final match will cost at least $604 (Shs2.29m) for the same category of fans.

Prize money

From these funds, Fifa has redistributed a portion of it into prize money. About $400m was paid to the nations at the 2018 tournament, up from $358m in Brazil 2014.

France, who emerged the champions from the 2018 World Cup took the lion’s share of that with $38m while Croatia and Belgium raked $28m and $24m respectively.

On top of that, each of the 32 national teams received an extra $1.5m for preparations. With the lowest prize money being $8 million, it meant that each of the teams was paid a minimum of $9.5m.

All the five African participants Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia failed to go past the group stages and, therefore, bagged $9.5m each.

The purse has been increased by 10% to $440 million with the champion getting $42m for the 2022 edition

The first, second and third runners-up will receive $30m, $27m and $25m respectively while the losing quarter-finalists will bag $17m each.

Teams that end their journey in the round of 16 will settle for $13m and those that fall at the group stage hurdle are guaranteed $9m.

Clubs smile too

The parent clubs of the players in Qatar will smile, too. Since South Africa 2010, Fifa has been compensating clubs that provide players to teams in the tournament through the Club Benefits Programme.

The fund was created to recognise the contribution that football clubs make by building and releasing the players for the tournament.

The clubs providing the players will receive nearly $10,000 for each day (before tax) a player is with his national team at the tournament including the official training period.

Just like it was in Russia a total of $209m will be paid to clubs releasing players to the participating teams. The fund has risen from $40m and $70m for the 2010 and 2014 editions correspondingly.

About 416 clubs from 63 countries benefited from the programme in 2018 with European giants Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea taking the biggest share of a combined $9.53 million.

The compensation will be paid to all clubs for which the footballer has played in the two years prior to the World Cup.

Moving Forward

With the growing success of the World Cup and thus its revenue flow, Fifa reprogrammed its financing by shelving the FAP and Goal projects and introducing the Fifa Forward Programme (FFP) 1.0 in 2016.

Fifa explained that it was “A "step change" for global football development and the way we share the success of the Fifa World Cup with our member associations, but also one of the most prominent sports development programmes.”

The world football body set $500,000 per year for each member association, including Fufa for running costs. An extra $750,000 annually is given for projects like construction of facilities, women and youth football.

According to the records at Fifa, Uganda was entitled to $4.445m (about Shs16.8b) for the cycle 2016-2018.

Of that, $913,000 was set to fund projects, $1.5m for Fufa operations and running costs including salaries and $525,000 for equipment and travel costs.

The figures show that Fufa received only 66% translating to $2.94m (Shs11.12b) by the close of that cycle.

The remainder was largely to cover the projects but the FFP’s rules allow an association that does not use all their funds to defer it to the following period.

Projects that Fufa launched using the funds include the Fufa Training Centre at Kadiba that was estimated to cost $ 4.4m (Shs15.4b). The project was scheduled to be completed by last year.

After the Russia 2018 tournament, Fifa increased the funds to $6m (Shs 22.7b) over the 2019-2022 cycle that ends with Qatar 2022.

Of the money, Fufa and other federations are getting $1m per year to cater for the running costs, and an additional $2m for projects, such as facilities and women and youth football.

Other projects started during the two cycles include buying the Fufa Radio, $803,000 spent to acquire land and expand the Fufa offices and so forth.

Fifa revenues since World Cup 2002

S.Korea/Japan 2002 - $1.2b

Germany 2006 - $ 2.6b

South Africa 2010 - $4.2b

Brazil 2014 - $ 5.72b

Russia 2018 - $6.42b

2022 World Cup prize money ($)

Champions: $42m

Silver: $30m

Bronze: $27m

Fourth: $25m

Fifth to eighth: $17m

Ninth to 16th: $13m

Group stage: $9m

Clubs that earned most from World Cup 2018

Manchester City (16 players) - $5,003,440

Real Madrid (15 players) - $4,813,830

Tottenham Hotspur (12 players) - $4,385,792

Barcelona (14 players) - $4,145,950

PSG (12 players) - $3,894,080

Chelsea (12 players) - $3,835,357