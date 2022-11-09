Van Gaal’s last dance, Teranga Lions buoyant

Louis van Gaal will put an end to his coaching career again when he guides his nation Netherlands at their 11th Fifa World Cup appearance in Qatar.

Their Group A opponents Senegal are also looking to keep the shine in the Gulf after claiming their maiden Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title early this year.

SENEGAL

Nickname: ‘Lions of Teranga’

Coach: Aliou Cissé

Captain: Kalidou Koulibaly

Fifa Ranking: 18

WC Appearance: 3rd (2002, 2018, 2022)

Best Finish: Quarterfinals (2002)

Star Man: Sadio Mane

Senegal is the only team to reach the World Cup finals as the African soccer kings in this 21st century. And, that’s after they defeated North African giants Egypt in the final played in Cameroon nine months ago.

The Lions of Teranga in late March eliminated Egypt in the World Cup qualification final round via penalties to book a third appearance.

During their last appearance in Russia four years ago, Aliou Cisse’s side was eliminated at the group stage on grounds of a ‘fair-play’ tiebreaker as they had two more yellow cards than Japan.

Now returning with the Africa title, Bayern Munich’s star Sadio Mane and company are keen on making it out of the pool, they could be Africa's best bet on paper.

Mane’s colleagues however have since had trouble with playing time at different clubs.

NETHERLANDS

Nickname: ‘Oranje’

Coach: Louis van Gaal

Captain: Virgil van Dijk

Fifa Ranking: 8

WC Appearance: 11th (1934, 1938, 1974, 1978, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2022)

Best Finish: Runners-up (1974, 1978, 2010)

Star Man: Memphis Depay

Since missing the 2018 edition in Russia, Netherlands has undergone a renaissance. Coaches Ronald Koeman, Dwight Lodeweges and Frank de Boer took over in different spells until the Dutch were dumped at the last 16 stage of the Euro 2020 championship by Czech Republic last year.

Former Ajax Amsterdam, Barcelona and Manchester United coach Van Gaal then came out of retirement and took charge of the Oranje for the third time in his career.

After a successful treatment of prostate cancer in April, the Qatar job will be his last dance. If skipper Virgil van Djik can keep it tight at the back and forwards Memphis Depay and Steven Bergwijn find their groove, the Dutch could get flying.

QATAR 2022 - GROUP A FIXTURES

Nov 20: Qatar vs. Ecuador, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Nov 21: Senegal vs. Netherlands, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Nov 25: Qatar vs. Senegal, Al Thumama

Nov 25: Netherlands vs. Ecuador, Khalifa Stadium, Al Rayyan

Nov 29: Ecuador vs. Senegal, Khalifa