What ousted African sides take out of the World Cup

The African World Cup dream lives on through Morocco after all other four countries were showed brutal exits.

Tunisia, Cameroon and Ghana flattered to deceive in various ways during the group stages while England beat Senegal 3-0 in the last 16.

Hard to beat not enough

Tunisia alongside Morocco had the best African defences in the group stages; conceding just once. But while Morocco scored twice in matches against Belgium and Canada, Tunisia only managed one goal – against a much changed France in their final group game – in three matches.

The win over France will boost the trust in coach Jalel Kadri and buy him time ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March but he has his work cut out.

Addo wins home fans

Speaking of time, Ghana coach Otto Addo reportedly resigned after their 2-0 loss to Uruguay but he could have done so without knowing the mood at home.

Ghana started slow in their 3-2 loss to Portugal but grew strong and left many fans eager for their match with South Korea. They duly won that 3-2 before putting emotions of their 2010 dramatic quarterfinal exit ahead of current affairs in the buildup to their match with Uruguay.

Despite that, Addo’s team which scored five and conceded two per game won fans back home and if the social media reactions are anything to go by, then Ghanaians want a change from the constant chop and change to giving this technical team time to prepare for Afcon and the 2026 World Cup.

The passion of Mohammed Kudus to force issues was huge. While Tariq Lamptey and Mohammed Salisu settled into the squad fast after switching allegiance from England. How Inaki Williams can find his scoring boots and how the older stars are phased out is the bone of contention.

What was Song up to?

While Ghana might be rebuilding, Cameroon seem to have lost valuable time.

Rigobert Song was named Cameroon coach in March but it took him nine months and an opening 1-0 World Cup loss to Switzerland to decide that Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana’s ball playing antics had superseded the stress levels that the doctors had permitted for his fragile heart.

Devis Epassy came in against Serbia and looked nervous for 45 minutes but finally gained composure as they held on for a 3-3 draw and a 1-0 win over Brazil. We will never know if the first two results would have been better if Abha's 29 year old goalkeeper had been trusted earlier.

That was not just it. Song did not also seem to trust veteran striker Vincent Aboubakar until he was left with no option.

The 30 year old came off the bench twice to change momentum for his side before he was allowed to start against Brazil, against whom he scored late to give Cameroon their first World Cup win over the South Americans.

Senegal pushed too high

Credit to Senegal for the bravery to match England pound for pound but against superior organised teams, it pays to be defensively disciplined. See Morocco.

England's first goal came when Senegal had the momentum and had therefore left a few bodies behind for the energetic Jude Bellingham to course through on the counter.

Apart from the popular belief that a team is more vulnerable when it has just scored, there is another unwritten rule that teams should watch their backs early on in each half and in the last five minutes of each half.

In hindsight, Senegal should have tried to keep the margin at 1-0 down then regroup in the second half but Aliou Cisse's side tried to chase an equalizer immediately and were punished on the break before halftime.