Abeja looks to strengthen ladies’ stance

Anne Abeja is hoping to consolidate some achievements but also grow the presence of women in golf after she earned a second two-year term at the helm of the Uganda Ladies Golf Union (ULGU).

ULGU last week re-elected Abeja unopposed to office for a new term together with six other individuals including Eva Magala, the Immediate Past President.

“We earned this through being able to deliver on key mandates despite the impact of the pandemic on our budgets and the health restrictions. The team’s work has been visible,” said Abeja.

Golf activity was decimated after the Covid-19 pandemic struck the globe, rendering Abeja’s first two-year term a redundant one. “We have had a little over a year in office, it was greatly impacted by the first and second waves of Covid. We were unable to fundraise or implement many of the activities on our calendar.”

Abeja and her previous executive committee still managed to stage the 71st Uganda Ladies Open in Entebbe which attracted foreign players from Kenya, Tanzania and Togo.

ULGU also staged junior golf clinics that attracted more 250 children from 10 clubs across the country to add to the publication of their first-ever newsletter.

Now with a second chance at the helm, Abeja is intent on strengthening the presence of women in the game. “Our goal is to strengthen ladies’ participation and representation in the game of golf,” said the former lady captain of Uganda Golf Club.

UGANDA LADIES GOLF UNION

2022 - 2024 Executive Board

Anne Abeja - President

Rita Apell Akot - Vice President

Godlive Nayebare - Hon. Secretary

Charity Atuhaire - Hon Treasurer

Peace Kabasweka - Committee Member (Competitions, National Team selection & handicapping)

Georgina Tumusiime - Committee Member (Stakeholders & publicity)