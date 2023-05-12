Absa commits Shs130m to UGC Captain’s Bell

Emmanuel Wamala has run the show for a year. And truthfully, Uganda Golf Club (UGC) has risen from the lows of Covid-19.

As a reward, Wamala and his assistant captain Paul Fitzgerald Nuwagaba have been re-elected to lead the UGC committee for the next year.

And customarily, Wamala’s achievements will be celebrated during the annual Captain’s Bell Prize tournament at the par-72 course in Kitante next weekend.

That show will be painted red after UGC competitions secretary Paul Rukundo announced a Shs133m sponsorship from Absa Bank on Thursday.

“This sponsorship is yet another opportunity for us to demonstrate our deep sense of respect for the game of golf in Uganda,” Absa Bank Uganda’s managing director Mumba Kalifungwa, said.

“It’s not surprising that another year has passed already and we are here once again to celebrate a tournament with a great tradition that has been in existence since the 1950s,” stated Kalifungwa.

The brand has been a part of the Uganda Golf Open, their sponsored event offering top amateurs a chance to mingle with the top stars at the Magical Kenya Open, a European PGA Tour event.

At this top championship, Absa backed Uganda’s only pro competitor Ronald Rugumayo.

From the sponsorship at Kitante, Shs40m will go towards the club and the rest will go towards the event and professionals prize money, according to Kalifungwa.

The professionals, like last year, will play for a kitty of Shs10m. Deo Akope took the biggest share last year.

For Wamala, it is only humbling. “Thank you Absa Bank for continuously supporting this tournament, we don’t take it for granted,” he said.

“I encourage golfers, not only from Uganda Golf Club, but from the clubs across the country to turn up for this event. We believe it will be a success,” he added.

The Captain’s Bell has stood for more than seven decades at UGC.

UGC CAPTAIN’S BELL

TOURNAMENT DETAILS

Date: May 20

Venue: Uganda Golf Club, Kitante

Course: Par-72

Captain: Emmanuel Wamala

Tournament Sponsor: Absa

Stake: Shs133m

Pros’ Kitty: Shs10m

2022 Winners: Dickson Agaba, Bernadette Musanabera, Deo Akope (Pro)

CAST OF UGC CAPTAINS

2023: Emmanuel Wamala

2022: Emmanuel Wamala

2021: Patrick Billy (RIP)

2020: Jackson Karyarugookwe

2019: Jackson Karyarugookwe

2018: Joseph Bagabo

2017: Joseph Bagabo

2016: Professor A.G Kerali (RIP)

2015: Henry Rugamba

2014: Henry Rugamba

2012: Charles Katarikawe

2013: Charles Katarikawe

2011: Okello Ocero

2010: Okello Ocero

2009: Dr. Odom Okullo

2008: Dr. Odom Okullo

2007: Dr. Sam Byagagaire

2006: Dr. Sam Byagagaire

2005: Daniel Kagwe

2004: Daniel Kagwe

2003: Charles Kareba