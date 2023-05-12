Absa commits Shs130m to UGC Captain’s Bell
What you need to know:
The brand has been a part of the Uganda Golf Open, their sponsored event offering top amateurs a chance to mingle with the top stars at the Magical Kenya Open, a European PGA Tour event.
Emmanuel Wamala has run the show for a year. And truthfully, Uganda Golf Club (UGC) has risen from the lows of Covid-19.
As a reward, Wamala and his assistant captain Paul Fitzgerald Nuwagaba have been re-elected to lead the UGC committee for the next year.
And customarily, Wamala’s achievements will be celebrated during the annual Captain’s Bell Prize tournament at the par-72 course in Kitante next weekend.
That show will be painted red after UGC competitions secretary Paul Rukundo announced a Shs133m sponsorship from Absa Bank on Thursday.
“This sponsorship is yet another opportunity for us to demonstrate our deep sense of respect for the game of golf in Uganda,” Absa Bank Uganda’s managing director Mumba Kalifungwa, said.
“It’s not surprising that another year has passed already and we are here once again to celebrate a tournament with a great tradition that has been in existence since the 1950s,” stated Kalifungwa.
At this top championship, Absa backed Uganda’s only pro competitor Ronald Rugumayo.
From the sponsorship at Kitante, Shs40m will go towards the club and the rest will go towards the event and professionals prize money, according to Kalifungwa.
The professionals, like last year, will play for a kitty of Shs10m. Deo Akope took the biggest share last year.
For Wamala, it is only humbling. “Thank you Absa Bank for continuously supporting this tournament, we don’t take it for granted,” he said.
“I encourage golfers, not only from Uganda Golf Club, but from the clubs across the country to turn up for this event. We believe it will be a success,” he added.
The Captain’s Bell has stood for more than seven decades at UGC.
UGC CAPTAIN’S BELL
TOURNAMENT DETAILS
Date: May 20
Venue: Uganda Golf Club, Kitante
Course: Par-72
Captain: Emmanuel Wamala
Tournament Sponsor: Absa
Stake: Shs133m
Pros’ Kitty: Shs10m
2022 Winners: Dickson Agaba, Bernadette Musanabera, Deo Akope (Pro)
CAST OF UGC CAPTAINS
2023: Emmanuel Wamala
2022: Emmanuel Wamala
2021: Patrick Billy (RIP)
2020: Jackson Karyarugookwe
2019: Jackson Karyarugookwe
2018: Joseph Bagabo
2017: Joseph Bagabo
2016: Professor A.G Kerali (RIP)
2015: Henry Rugamba
2014: Henry Rugamba
2012: Charles Katarikawe
2013: Charles Katarikawe
2011: Okello Ocero
2010: Okello Ocero
2009: Dr. Odom Okullo
2008: Dr. Odom Okullo
2007: Dr. Sam Byagagaire
2006: Dr. Sam Byagagaire
2005: Daniel Kagwe
2004: Daniel Kagwe
2003: Charles Kareba
2002: Charles Kareba