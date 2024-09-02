Absa Pro-Am extravaganza tees off crucial week

The journey began with the Hisense Uganda Juniors Open, where Musa Kirya and Winnie Musuya claimed victory.

Tanzanian Hussein Iddy Madina then triumphed in the 74th Ladies event, followed by Rwandan veteran Steven Katwiremu and Edrae Kagombe basking in glory at the Seniors’ event.

Finally, young Joseph Reagan Akena secured the 83rd Amateur crown last Saturday in Entebbe.

Now, the six-in-one Johnnie Walker Uganda Open Golf Championship enters its crucial phase this week, starting with the highly-anticipated Pro-Am event presented by Absa Bank Uganda, to a tune of Shs270m, today.

Unlike other competitions with individual winners, this one-day extravaganza is a team event, featuring one professional golfer and three amateurs of either gender per team.

Day’s dynamics

The professional golfers in Tuesday's lineup hail from at least six countries and will lead their teams as markers.

The final team scores will be determined by the professional’s score and the best two amateur scores from each team.

While the other event categories follow the strokeplay format (gross), this glamorous event will use an 18-hole Stableford team competition format, where points are up for grabs.

In the case of a tie, the winner will be decided by a countback, with the team score countback based on the professional golfer’s score for the day.

Who’s who

Uganda’s corporate elites and golfing circles will be well-represented, led by Uganda Golf Union (UGU) Trustee and Deputy Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, UGU President Jackson Were, President Emeritus Moses Matsiko, MSL Logistics’ Edward Kabuchu, Absa Uganda Managing Director Mumba Kalifungwa, and Marsh Uganda CEO Alex Mukasa.

David Wandera tees off.

Tournament Rules Referee Edwin Tumusiime will have his hands full ensuring no illegal golf balls are used and that all scorecards are completed and submitted within 10 minutes after each round. Breaching any rule could result in disqualification, making teams ineligible for the top three prizes.

The Pro-Am event, inaugurated four years ago, has become one of the most cherished competitions of the Open Championship month. It provides professionals with a chance to familiarize themselves with the course before the 72-hole event begins the next day.

It also offers them an opportunity to win additional sponsors through interactions with the corporate amateurs, many of whom are key players in top companies and businesses across Uganda and East Africa.

Fitting rewards

While the professionals play for experience and some ‘petty’ cash, the top 10 amateurs stand a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2025 Kenya Magical Open. Additionally, ABSA will cover the full expenses for Ugandan professional golfers who qualify for the Magical Open.

Renowned regional golfing stars like Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo, the familiar face of Robinson Chinhoi, and record Open champion Dismas Indiza will be the main attractions, alongside Zambia’s Muthiya Madalitso, Kenya’s Mike Kisia, Zimbabwe’s Visitor Mapwanya, and local talents like David Kamulindwa, Marvin Kibirige, and UPGA Chairman Deo Akope.