Ainamani shoots 69 to lead local pursuit in Pros Open

‘Pastor’ Jastas Madoya's deep affection for Entebbe Golf Club is no secret. The oldest golf sanctuary in East and Central Africa holds a special place in his heart, and his past victories here are a testament to that bond.

Back in 2021, Madoya lit up the fairways with a dazzling display of birdies, cruising to victory at the nation’s premier golfing event when it was last held in Entebbe.

On Wednesday, as the 19th Johnnie Walker Uganda Professionals Golf Open teed off at this 1901-established gem, Madoya once again reminded everyone why playing in Entebbe feels as natural to him as strolling through the greens of his home course at Kenya's Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort in Naivasha.

The Kenyan maestro, who shot a remarkable 13-under 271 to clinch the 2021 title, lived up to the adage “a tiger never loses its stripes” by carding a near-flawless round of five-under 66, punctuated by seven birdies, to seize the clubhouse lead.

“I just love the course. I just enjoy playing better here. I will just stay calm. This course needs you to stay calm,” said Madoya, 38.

Ruthless leader

However, one man who might just love Entebbe Golf Club even more than Madoya is Zambia's lanky pro, Dayne John Moore. The Ndola Golf Club product, now plying his trade on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa, made a stunning return to the course where he finished third in 2018.

This time, the 31-year-old Moore turned back the clock with an electrifying performance, sinking nine birdies en route to a jaw-dropping seven-under 64, giving him a two-shot cushion at the top of the leaderboard.

Moore was in imperious form, birdying all the par fives, with his only blemishes being two bogeys on the par-3 sixth and 16th holes.

Reflecting on his round, Moore said, “It was a superb round. Seven-under is the best I’ve shot here. I didn’t hit many good tee shots, but I made a lot of money putts. The putt I made on No.10 was quite long, about 40 feet.”

While some East African players complained about the dry conditions, Moore had a different take. “This is dry? Is that what they said? Wow! Some of the greens are firm, but my balls were stopping nicely. In South Africa, we sometimes play on brown greens, and back in Zambia, the rough can be like powder,” he said, adding, “The course is in great shape, even better than last time. I think it could even host the Sunshine Tour in the future.”

Looking ahead, Moore kept his focus clear and simple: “I’m just playing my golf, taking it shot by shot, and hoping they land. I would definitely love to win.”

Chasing pack

While Moore and Madoya took fearless strides on Day One, Kenyan Samuel Chege quietly consolidated his position, finishing with a solid three-under 68 to hold third place.

Uganda's best performer of the day was Abraham Ainamani, who overcame two early bogeys with a blistering back nine that included four birdies, finishing with a two-under 69 in fourth place.

“I played seven regulations on the back nine,” said the promising Ainamani. “Tomorrow (Thursday), I hope to play a better score because if I am to compete, I must go low.”

Meanwhile, Emma Onito Opio, the son of legendary 12-time Uganda Amateur Open winner Sadi Onito and brother to the late two-time champion Charles Yokwe, finished tied for fifth with Kenya’s Mike Kisia, both carding one-under 70.

Also in the mix were Phillip Kasozi, Adolf Muhumuza, Amateur Open champion Joseph Reagan Akena, and runner-up Joseph Cwinyaai, all finishing their rounds at level par 71, tied for eighth place.

Thursday marks the critical business day for the professionals, with only the top half of the field—around 60 players—expected to make the cut, estimated at plus five, to vie for a share of the Shs150m prize kitty. The pressure is on as the field narrows and the stakes heighten at this historic venue.

19th JW UGANDA PROS OPEN

DAY ONE LEADERBOARD – TOP 10

1. Dayne J. Moore (ZAM) 64 -7

2. Jastas Madoya (KEN) 66 -5

3. Samuel N. Chege (KEN) 68 -3

4. Abraham Ainamani (UGA) 69 -2

T5. Celestin Nsanzuwera (RWA) 70 -1

T5. Mike Kisia (KEN) 70 -1

T5. Opio Onito (UGA) 70 -1

T8. Reagan Akena (UGA) 71 0

T8. Adolf Muhumuza (UGA) 71 0

T8. Jeff Kubwa (KEN) 71 0

T8. Phillip Kasozi (UGA) 71 0

T8. Visitor Mapwanya (ZIM) 71 0

T8. Joseph Cwinyaai (UGA) 71 0