Akena pursues elusive Open title defence

Almost exactly a year ago, Reagan Akena’s life changed. From an ordinary competitor, the teenager rose to jump any queue present and won the 83r d Uganda Amateur Golf Open title at Entebbe Club.

That last-gasp putt for par to beat 2021 winner Joseph Cwinyaai’s bogey and an overall win over by a stroke edged Akena into history.

It became the second straight time that Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club was celebrating a Uganda Open champion, after 2023 winner Godfrey Nsubuga at Uganda Golf Club in Kitante.

Perhaps, those victories pushed Uganda Golf Union (UGU) to alter the cycle for hosting this tournament. After 2016, the tournament has rotated between Entebbe, Kitante and at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa in Kigo.

“Ekikopo kizeeyo mu bikajjo,” Nsubuga shouted amid jubilations for Akena. That is loosely translated as “the trophy is back to the sugarcanes (Lugazi plantations).”

Upon Akena’s win, UGU president Jackson Were announced Lugazi - owned by sugar manufacturers Mehta Group - would host the 84th Uganda Amateur Open and this 72-hole stroke-play championship tees-off at the par-71 course in Buikwe district today.

Hence? It is a chance for Akena to retain his title on home soil in Lugazi, a place which has nurtured him. “I feel so happy because Uganda Open is in Lugazi for the first time,” he told this paper after a practice round.

No player has retained the Uganda Open since Ronald Otile lifted the title in 2016 at UGC. Otile could have made a four-pear but his run from 2015 to 2018 was stopped by Ronald Rugumayo’s fine putting and sudden-death play-off victory in 2017.

At Lugazi, which is hilly, with tricky opening four holes as well as and playing long highlighted by 702-yard par-5 Hole No.11 and the tedious par-4 14th green, Akena is trusting his game. “My game has improved a lot ever since I won Uganda open because it gave me morale to practice more,” Akena said.

His preparations included winning the Kakira Open in Jinja, Tororo Open in Tororo, and the Centenary Open in Lugazi and also missed the cut three shots at the U.S Amateur Open final qualifiers in the USA.

Akena is already a motivational figure at Lugazi to teenagers, peers, young caddies and artisans and all. He will definitely feel the pressure when he tees-off on Day One.

“I want to do my best to see that I can win this trophy because the game of golf is hard. You can’t expect what’s going to happen.

“It just needs to work on routine so that you be your best to win the trophy. The course is in good condition, fairways are great plus the greens ready to play,” he added.

Akena will face competition from other players who have knowledge of Lugazi like Ibrahim Ssemakula, Anthony Otukei and Joseph Kanonera among others.

Besides, Akena will be tested again by Cwinyaai as well other national team stars like Joseph Kasozi who won the Pearl Of Africa Golf Series leg in Lugazi last month, and 2023 Open runner-up Ibrahim Bagalana.

“It is time to enjoy the Open,” said Bagalana. There is also 2022 winner Andrew Ssekibejja in the fray from Kigo as well as Entebbe’s Elton Thembo, Godfrey Kambale and Titus Okwong.

83RD JOHNNIE WALKER UGANDA AMATEUR GOLF OPEN

2024 FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Reagan Akena (UGA) 73 73 71 70 287 +3

2 Joseph Cwinyaai (UGA) 72 73 73 70 288 +4

3 Titus Okwong (UGA) 73 77 68 73 291 +7

4 Ibrahim Ssemakula (UGA) 78 71 75 73 297 +13

5 Michael Tumusiime (UGA) 74 74 75 75 298 +14

T6 Abdul Kakeeto (UGA) 70 78 74 79 301 +17

T6 Godfrey Nsubuga (UGA) 82 72 72 75 301 +17

T6 Adel Balala (KEN) 69 82 79 71 301 +17

T9 Ibrahim Bagalana (UGA) 81 76 74 72 303 +19

T9 Samuel Bazaale (UGA) 73 76 74 80 303 +19

AKENA AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Reagan Joseph Akena

Date of birth: April 20, 2005

Handicap: 0.4

Club: Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club

Started playing: 2017

Kit: Titleist

Lowest Score: -9 at Lugazi (par-70)

Coach: Flavia Namakula

Type of phone: iPhone X

Best Course: Royal Johannesburg

Best City: Toyota, Japan

Favourite player: Godfrey Nsubuga

Favourite player: Tommy Fleetwood

Yardage: driver - 280 yards, 3-iron - 260 yards

Major Trophies: 2024 Tororo Open, 2024 Mbale Open, 2024 Uganda Amateur Open

CAST OF UGANDA AMATEUR OPEN WINNERS



2024: Reagan Akena (UGA)

2023: Godfrey Nsubuga (UGA)

2022: Andrew Ssekibejja (UGA)

2021: Joseph Cwinyaai (UGA)

2020: John Lejirma (KEN)

2019: Daniel Nduva (KEN)

2018: Ronald Otile (UGA)

2017: Ronald Rugumayo (UGA)

2016: Ronald Otile (UGA)

2015: Ronald Otile (UGA)

2014: Willy Deus Kitata (UGA)

2013: Peter Ssendawula (UGA)

2012: Phillip Kasozi (UGA)

2011: Rogers Byaruhanga (UGA)

2010: Brian Mwesigwa (UGA)

2009: Peter Ssendawula (UGA)

2008: George Olayo (UGA)

2007: Nicholas Rokoine (KEN)

2006: Amos Kamya (UGA)