Akope Challenge looks to new horizons

After playing at the top level for nearly three decades, Deo Akope has done nearly all on the course at national and regional level.

The 46-year-old’s decision to start the Deo Akope Foundation was to mainly give back and even more, to the sport which has made him who he is.

His pretty emotional speech during the closing ceremony of the inaugural Deo Akope Challenge at Entebbe Club a year ago, summarizes it all.

Some 12 months later, the Foundation has grown ten-fold. “Our journey has been a powerful testament to the spirit behind our tagline - ‘Inspiring champions, transforming lives’,” Akope said in an interview.

“We have successfully unlocked opportunities where talent meets purpose,” Akope spoke with verve. “Through golf clinics, education programs, and mentorship initiatives, young people have not only improved their skills on the course but also expanded their horizons off it. We’ve nurtured future champions - both in sport and in life.”

By staging the second Akope Challenge at the par-71 Entebbe course which began with the gross amateur players’ opening round on Wednesday, Akope wants to amplify the Foundation’s vision and deepen impact too.

“Our goal is not just to identify talent but to shape holistic individuals who embody leadership, resilience, and social responsibility,” added Akope.

The Akope Challenge has been supported several partners and contributors including FA Beyond Dynamics Ltd, Uscale Events, House of Talent, Spouts International, iFortify, Imbogo Lodges, Embogo Lodges, Safari Inn, Co-Max Engineering, Friends of Pro Deo Akope, Uganda Golf Club, Entebbe and Uganda Golf Union.

As a result, a field of 24 professionals will tee-off for a kitty of Shs15m over the next three days and this comprises defending champion David Kamulindwa and another homeboy Pearl of Africa Series Entebbe leg winner Herman Mutebi.

Mutebi will tee-off in the same group with Akope. Meanwhile, Lawrence Walakira and left-hander Gloria Mbaguta lead the gross amateur leaderboards which has attracted a combined field of 45 players.

Akope expects a field of about 200 players for the subsidiary events at the weekend. And elsewhere, Tooro Club is hosting the Mayombo Open championship in Fort Portal with a professionals' kitty too.

ABOUT THE DEO AKOPE FOUNDATION

Founded: 2023

Founder: Deo Akope

Directors: Charles Odere, Denis Kahindi, Herbert Kamuntu, Moses Matsiko, Doreen Mwesigye, Annette Kiconco and Katy Kabenge

Scope: Golf, Education, Community Development

First Pros Tournament: Deo Akope Challenge

Manager: Paul Kaheru

Objectives: Promote golf among children, develop young talented golfers, and provide a platform for children to find success through golf and education, create opportunities for professional golfers

2025 DEO AKOPE CHALLENGE

GROSS AMATEUR MEN’S DAY ONE LEADERBOARD

1 Lawrence Walakira 71 71 0

2 Shashank S. Gadre 72 72 + 1

T3 Ivan J. Sekulima 73 73 + 2

T3 Joseph Kasozi 73 73 + 2

T5 Andrew Ssekibejja 76 76 + 5

T5 Godfrey Kambale 76 76 + 5

T5 Cosmas Ocitti 76 76 + 5

T5 Joseph Kowa Ngobi 76 76 + 5

T9 Peter Mayende 77 77 + 6

T9 Joseph Reagan Akena 77 77 + 6

T9 Anthony Otukei 77 77 +6

GROSS AMATEUR LADIES’ DAY ONE LEADERBOARD

1 Gloria Mbaguta 75 75 + 4

2 Meron Kyomugisha 78 78 + 7

3 Martha Babirye 79 79 + 8

T4 Lillian Koowe 81 81 + 10

T4 Janet Kabayonga 81 81 + 10