Akope harbours Magical Kenya Open cut dreams

Slice of History. Akope was the first Ugandan golf professional to win a Safari Tour Series event at Nyali Country Club last October and is now seeking to become the first Ugandan to make a cut at the Magical Kenya Open in 16 years.   Photo/Eddie Chicco

Proper Injection. Uganda Professional Golfers Association captain Deo Akope received a massive boost of $ 9,679.46 (at least Shs34m) from ATX Technology to enable him participate in the remaining three Safari Tour Series events in Nairobi as well as the Magical Kenya Open.

There is no bigger name in Ugandan golf than Deo Akope. The captain of the Uganda Professional Golfers Association (UPGA) is actually the most decorated golfer in the Pearl of Africa.
From his amateur days, Deo Akope has done it all. Winning three successive Uganda Open titles (2000-2002) as an amateur and doubling the act as a professional in 2006 and 2014, playing at the Golf World Cup alongside Godfrey Mande between 2006-2008 and spurring the national amateur team to victories as player and coach, Akope has lived a life of thrills on the golf course.

