Akope hopes Foundation changes lives
Akope had just witnessed a field of 211 players grace the inaugural Deo Akope Challenge Golf tournament over three days at the par-71 course
Deo Akope has lived the greater part of his life in golf. It is something that inevitably humbles him.
“I don’t remember when I started playing but it’s a long time,” he said in an emotional speech last weekend at Entebbe Golf Club.
Akope humbled
“Before I go through anything, just seeing you here makes me breakdown,” the 43-year-old said. A group of friends and companies had helped Akope launch works of his Deo Akope Foundation through this championship.
“I was not born in Entebbe but was bred in Entebbe because I had my uncle who was a flight engineer. The first club I held was a cassava stick and we would make our own balls. One of my friends got into the club and we used to share the clubs,” Akope narrated his background.
And the feeling with Entebbe is mutual. The par-4 Hole No.17, whose tee-box is right below the church next to the clubhouse, is considered to be the most difficult hole on the Entebbe course and thereby named the ‘Akope Challenge’.
Akope’s career has lasted nearly three decades highlighted by a three-peat Uganda Amateurs Open glory from 2000-2002 as well as the 2006 and 2016 Uganda Pros Open titles.
Giving back with Akope Foundation
Along the way, Akope made and inducted so many friends into the game. “I started this Foundation as a way of giving back to golf which has brought me up to this level,” he said.
The Akope Foundation is built on four pillars; promote golf among children especially the less privileged, develop young talented golfers, and provide a platform for children to find success through golf and education, and create opportunities for professional golfers.
And for the first time, a major tournament for professionals other than the Uganda Pros Open had been staged.
A group of 33 men and ladies competed for a Shs15m kitty with David Kamulindwa emerging as the winner after 54 holes. Two female pros Evah Magala and Irene Nakalembe competed and the latter made the cut.
Dutch-inspired Orange jacket
“All the green fees of Friday and Saturday, a part of them will go to the Deo Akope Foundation,” Akope announced, much to the applause of the audience at the 19th Hole.
Like the green jacket awarded to the winner of the Masters at Augusta National in the USA, Akope wants to make his Challenge symbolic.
He introduced an orange jacket for the winner and Kamulindwa was the first winner on Saturday. Akope dressed Kamulindwa in the jacket at the 18th green of Entebbe, a sight akin to American Scottie Scheffler receiving his second career green jacket from Spaniard Jon Rahm at Augusta last month.
“I had the idea of a jacket. The Masters is a green jacket. I said let me use my football World Cup team - the Dutch, and their colour is orange,” Akope explained.
Growing the Akope Challenge
Akope, who was recently elected as new chairman of Uganda Professionals Golfers Association (UPGA), wants the Challenge to grow out of Entebbe with legs at Uganda Golf Club (UGC) and Lake Victoria Serena Kigo and as well, a sizable kitty to attract the foreign legion.
Yet, he is also looking to engage the UPGA members to teach children golf skills through partnerships with schools. But, he knows the task is huge to impact more lives through golf.
It explains his current move to search for funding. The outgoing Kenya High Commissioner to Uganda Ambassador H.E Maj. Gen. George Owinow made a pledge to that.
“The Kenya High Commission and the Kenya fraternity, we have 11 new golfers who Deo has brought on board. More importantly, this is something we are discussing. The future of golf is young people. One big institution is coming on board to support this Foundation,” he said.
Organisations like Marsh, Streetclub, EGC, Kabalaza, Par or birdie, Twelve Foods, Upscale Events, West Nilers, Capital Radio, Orchard Interiors, Uganda Golf Anion, Aviator and Numax Cinemas supported the Challenge’s first edition.
1ST DEO AKOPE CHALLENGE (2024)
PROFESSIONALS FINAL LEADERBOARD
1 David Kamulindwa 70 73 70 213
2 Marvinmax Kibirige 70 73 73 216
3 Ronald Otile 70 75 72 217
T4 Saidi Mawa 69 75 74 218
T4 Rodell Gaita 70 71 77 218
T6 Kabise Canary 74 76 70 220
T6 Abraham Ainamani 74 72 74 220
8 Grace Kasango 74 75 73 222
T9 Bulhan Matovu 75 75 74 224
T9 Irene Nakalembe 71 77 76 224
DEO AKOPE CHALLENGE PRIZE STRUCTURE
Professionals Winner: David Kamulindwa 213
Gross Amateur Winner: Joseph Cwinyaai 215 gross
Gross Lady Winner: Peace Kabasweka 226 gross
Juniors Winner: Rachael Atukunda 38 points (c/b)
Seniors Winner (M): Sean Kinsella 35 pts
Overall Subsidiary Winner: Mark Rubatsimbira 44 pts
GROUP WINNERS
MEN
A: Alexander Matsiko 42 pts
B: Phillip Okanya 42 pts
C: Micheal Musiime Koima 39 pts (c/b)
LADIES
A: Rita Apell 38 pts (c/b)
B: Evelyn Atukunda 34 pts
LONGEST DRIVE
M: Ronald Osekeny
L: Janet Kabayonga
NEAREST TO THE PIN
M: Emmanuel Tayebwa
L: Harriet Kitaka