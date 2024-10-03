AmCham gears up for inaugural Golf Open

The American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Uganda officially launched the inaugural AmCham Golf Open on October 2, setting the stage for an exciting day of competition on October 12 at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa.

This highly anticipated tournament will bring together corporate teams, juniors, and golf enthusiasts, with the overall winner receiving a prestigious business-class ticket to Europe, courtesy of Brussels Airlines.

Building the next generation

“We are thrilled to host this event and include a Junior’s category for the first time,” said Eve Zalwango, General Manager of AmCham Uganda. The tournament will feature over 60 teams, including top schools like Kings College Budo and Namilyango College. “This isn’t just about golf. It’s about building the next generation of professionals—future CEOs, lawyers, and accountants,” she added, highlighting the importance of the Junior’s Category, sponsored by Crowe AIA, which aims to nurture young golfing talent.

In addition to Brussels Airlines, the event has attracted key partners, including Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda as the hydration sponsor, Grant Thornton, Stanbic Bank, Motorcare Uganda, and Sheraton Kampala Hotel. “The support from our sponsors showcases the collaborative spirit across industries, and we’re excited to offer such high-caliber prizes,” Zalwango noted.

Participants will compete across various categories: juniors will play in the Medal Gross format, while adults will follow the Medal Net format, with handicaps capped at 24 for men and 30 for women. There will also be team competitions, with the lowest average net score determining the winning team.





Attractive discount

Director of Golf at Lake Victoria Serena, Theodore Van Rooyen, urged participants to register early before the October 9 deadline. “This tournament is shaping up to be a memorable event, coinciding with Serena’s 15th anniversary,” he said. “We’ve prepared the course, and participants can expect an exceptional golfing experience, along with a 15% discount on food and beverages.”

Les Brown, the Tournament Director, added that safety will be a priority due to the mix of seasoned and rookie golfers. “We’re excited about the juniors who will tee off first, followed by the adults. It’s going to be a fun, inclusive day,” he said, noting that 54 junior golfers from 30 schools have already confirmed their participation.

The event will feature various prizes across multiple categories, with the top reward being the business-class ticket to Europe for the overall winner. “Golf is a great entry point for AmCham to venture into sports, and we want everyone - especially the juniors - to enjoy the day and connect with the corporate world,” Zalwango concluded.