Babirye, Tumusiime top Entebbe’s Her Power Tee

It is almost that time of the year when one sits to make critical points of reflection about life and the year. For Michael Tumusiime, the single-handicapper will have some wins to smile about.

The latest came at the weekend when he emerged as the gross winner of the new Her Power Tee Golf tournament presented by MTN at Entebbe Club.

A championship staged by Entebbe lady captain Moureen Okura to empower women entrepreneurs, Tumusiime returned a round of level-par 71 to beat any challenger in his way.

“In golf, it’s always a combination of things but I think that I made crucial saves at the right time,” the handicap two player said.

On Saturday, Tumusiime birdied on Holes par-3 No.6, par-4 No.13 and par-5s No.15 and No.18 but there were four bogeys in equal measure on Holes par-4 No.3, par-3s No.8 and No.16 and par-4 No.17.

“Lesson, as always, is to keep patient. The greens were quite fast but receptive. I will use the remainder of the year to assess my game and use lessons learnt to prepare for next year,” he added.

Tumusiime stepped onto the podium in the company of Martha Babirye who emerged as the best gross female player with a score of one-over 72.

Michael Tumusiime.

The three-time Uganda Ladies Open champion pocketed four birdies on Holes No.1, No.8, No.9 and No.11 and five bogeys on Holes No.4, No.5, No.7, No.13 and No.15.

Okura took over from Jovia Tugume as the Entebbe lady captain and the Her Power Tee is only a dream come true.

“The true reason we are here - is visibility for women entrepreneurs,” Okura said. “Women at the golf club needed to be seen. They needed to feel that there are people out there who believe in them and are willing to make them part of a bigger story.

“And this is not just about golf. It’s also about changing perceptions - helping our community understand that being a member of a golf club doesn’t only mean playing golf. There is so much more that happens here - friendship, learning, networking, and empowerment,” added Okura.

Okura attracted several female entrepreneurs thanks to 11 sponsors, mainly MTN. She plans to extend women’s empowerment with a literacy program, meet and greet with Dfcu Bank, UN Women and Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU).

HER POWER TEE BY MTN

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

OVERALL GROSS WINNERS

L: Martha Babirye 72

M: Michael Tumusiime 71

NETT WINNERS

L: Ruth Mugisha 64 nett

M: Mulema Mukasa 63 nett (c/b)

SENIORS WINNERS

L: Rhoda Tumusiime 69 nett (c/b)

M: Emmanuel Wamala 69 nett

GROUP WINNERS - MEN

GROUP A

Winner: Dickson Agaba 69 nett

Runner-Up: Andrew Baguma 71 nett

GROUP B

Winner: James Joash Okema 68 nett (c/b)

Runner-Up: Dan Kajungu 68 nett

GROUP C

Winner: Nelson Mutai 63 nett

Runner-Up: Ivan Ssetimba 66 nett

GROUP WINNERS - LADIES

GROUP A

Winner: Berna Musanabera 71 nett

Runner-Up: Anne Abeja 75 nett

GROUP B

Winner: Florence Namara 71 nett

Runner-Up: Diana Nabukenya 72 nett (c/b)

GROUP C

Winner: Justina Ichabala 66 nett

Runner-Up: Barbra Kiwanuka 69 nett (c/b)

NEAREST TO THE PIN

L: Venessa Peris

M: Nelson Ojwiya

LONGEST DRIVE

L: Afurah Arinda