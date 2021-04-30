Bagalana wants more after Ivory Coast Open expedition

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

By Innocent Ndawula More by this Author

Abbey Bagalana believes he can perform better at more international engagements following his fair success at the recent Ivory Coast Golf Open.

Bagalana was Uganda’s sole representative at the par-71 Yamoussoukro Club and on his first pro tournament out of East Africa, he tied 16th after producing an aggregate score of two-under 286.

“Apart from everything being expensive, the tournament was good,” said the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) member upon return this week. “I am just disappointed in myself. My game is better than what I played.” He carded rounds of 74, 71, 69 and 72 to secure some of the 38,000 Euros (Shs365m) kitty.

“It means a lot to me because coronavirus has affected the business of pro golf, going out there and competing in this tough period of time, I praise God and it was a good experience,” he said.

“The only problem I got I broke my clubs in practice getting problems to approach the greens in time. My 8-iron and 9-iron clubs were are old. As a player, I was prepared in terms of the work out practice and mental fitness.”

Bagalana’s finish particularly impressed his sponsor Andrew Opio of Spring Spa and Lounge who had footed his travel bill worth $1,100 (Shs3.9m).

“He congratulated me and he promised to give me more support as he understands the game of golf . He predicted that next time I will win.”

About Bagalana

Full Name: Abbey Bagalana

Nickname: Madiba

Date of Birth: February 2

Club: Uganda Golf Club

Started Playing: 2007

Level: Professional

Turned Pro: 2018

Kit: TaylorMade RFI, R15

Major Honours: 2008 & 2015 Eskom

Open, 2007 Kakira Open, 2009 Bro

Group Championship, 2011 Burundi

Open first runner-up, 2011 Rwanda

Open first runner-up

Pro Honours: Six cuts on Safari Tour,

2021 UGC Captain’s Prize

Phone: Infinix

Best Colour: Blue

Favourite Holiday Destination:

Pretoria, South Africa

Dream Car: Porsche