Bagalana wants more after Ivory Coast Open expedition
Friday April 30 2021
Abbey Bagalana believes he can perform better at more international engagements following his fair success at the recent Ivory Coast Golf Open.
Bagalana was Uganda’s sole representative at the par-71 Yamoussoukro Club and on his first pro tournament out of East Africa, he tied 16th after producing an aggregate score of two-under 286.
“Apart from everything being expensive, the tournament was good,” said the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) member upon return this week. “I am just disappointed in myself. My game is better than what I played.” He carded rounds of 74, 71, 69 and 72 to secure some of the 38,000 Euros (Shs365m) kitty.
“It means a lot to me because coronavirus has affected the business of pro golf, going out there and competing in this tough period of time, I praise God and it was a good experience,” he said.
“The only problem I got I broke my clubs in practice getting problems to approach the greens in time. My 8-iron and 9-iron clubs were are old. As a player, I was prepared in terms of the work out practice and mental fitness.”
Bagalana’s finish particularly impressed his sponsor Andrew Opio of Spring Spa and Lounge who had footed his travel bill worth $1,100 (Shs3.9m).
“He congratulated me and he promised to give me more support as he understands the game of golf . He predicted that next time I will win.”
About Bagalana
Full Name: Abbey Bagalana
Nickname: Madiba
Date of Birth: February 2
Club: Uganda Golf Club
Started Playing: 2007
Level: Professional
Turned Pro: 2018
Kit: TaylorMade RFI, R15
Major Honours: 2008 & 2015 Eskom
Open, 2007 Kakira Open, 2009 Bro
Group Championship, 2011 Burundi
Open first runner-up, 2011 Rwanda
Open first runner-up
Pro Honours: Six cuts on Safari Tour,
2021 UGC Captain’s Prize
Phone: Infinix
Best Colour: Blue
Favourite Holiday Destination:
Pretoria, South Africa
Dream Car: Porsche