Bankers desire more from new golf Gala

The banking sector is looking to increase competition within the golf action which has recently been introduced to their annual Bankers Sports Gala.

Last week, the game of swing and putt was incorporated in the Gala with a field of about 100 players taking to Uganda Golf Club (UGC).

The Gala organized by the Uganda Bankers Association and the Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services offered various bank leaders to learn the game with a putting challenge included.

“Golf is a networking sport and also promotes fitness as well as fun at the 19th hole,” remarked executive director of the bank supervision directorate of the Bank of Uganda (Bou) Dr. Twinemanzi Tumubweine remarked during the official tee-off.

“I am golfer and it gives me joy to see my colleagues in the banking industry include golf in their activities,” said the former chairman of Entebbe Golf Club (EGC).

Ironically, Bou’s team comprising Akura Mugenyi, EGC captain Serwano Walusimbi, Kenneth Egesa and Katongole Kaliisa emerged winners with a collated total of 107 points.

“We will be excited next year if the level of golf is extended to all eligible players in the banking fraternity and not just the CEOs,” said Akura Mugenyi, the personal assistant to the deputy governor of Bank of Uganda.

Absa Bank with Phillip Walera, Dickson Agaba, David Wandera and Wilbrod Owor came second with 100 points.

“This golf tournament is definitely one of the most important activities in the Bankers’ Sports Gala because the banks get to interact with some of their high-end clients who are members of this club,” said UIBFS CEO Goretti Masadde, who finished second in the putting challenge.

Meanwhile, some bankers such as Bou’s Sylvia Juuko took up UGC membership following a clinic.

CEO’S ANNUAL BANKERS GOLF GALA

WINNING BANKS

Winning Bank: Bank of Uganda 107 points

Runner Up Bank Absa 100 pts

TEAM WINNER

Men: Francis Kiyemba 39 pts

Ladies: Olivia Nakuya

PUTTING CHALLENGE

Winner: Rachael Alinaitwe