Blessed Kabasweka bags first Open title

Peace Kabasweka’s hopes of winning her first Uganda Ladies Golf Open title dwindled from an early high then to an absolutely unexpected razor-thin margin before luck returned for her to clinch the 73rd edition of the championship presented by Johnnie Walker at the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) on Saturday.

Kabasweka had charged her Open quest with a championship record round of four-under 68 for an opening five-shot lead yet as dusk approached on Saturday, she found herself having to wrestle off the challenge from experienced Tanzanian Iddy Madina on the crowded 18th green to win the Open for the first time by a margin of one shot.

The Fort Portal-bred player finished the 54-hole stroke-play competition with the best aggregate score of five-over 221 gross, perhaps, the best ever in the history of the championship.

“Oh my God!” Kabasweka reacted in her first interview off the course, “I almost died on the course,” with wet eyes, she said in reference to the pressure.

Despite starting Day Three with a four-shot lead, Kabasweka had fumbled and after a double-bogey on par-3 Hole No.11 and then three successive bogeys on Holes par-5 No.13 and par-4s No.14 and No.15 had her tied with Madina facing the final three holes.

They would both card pars on the next Holes par-4 No.16 and par-3 No.17 but Kabasweka was only relieved after Madina’s approach shot on the Hole par-4 No.18 rolled past the green into the low bunker bordering the UGC club house.

Madina’s first shot out only had the ball bounce back, the sand seemingly looking heavy and by the time she was back on the green with the next stroke, Kabasweka rolled a long putt well to beat the tricky terrain around the white flag, sealing her Open almost through the eye of a needle.

“I feel so happy, I am over the moon. I have tried this, I think, for the last four years. I thank God that today, it happened. I almost lost it on No.14 when I missed a short putt. I think I put my eyes off,” she reacted.

Such a close finish wasn’t anticipated after a historic opening round only to finish six-over 78, which had just one birdie on the par-5 Hole No.5.

“I thought I would sail through but along the way, I found hard rocks. On Day Two (Friday), I did not play so bad. It is only today that I had a few challenges.

“My driver went off and that’s my strength. When I was coming to tee-off No.18, to be sure, I just told God, you have to be with me because I almost gave up at some point but my caddie (Ian Mukasa) still encouraged me. Of all shots that I picked today, it is only No.18 I hit well with my driver. So that way I got confident that I must do something,” she added.

Between her last putt and the interview, Kabasweka spread her arms wide, sent flying kisses to her fans across the green but her well-wishers led by Adolf Muhumuza and Joseph Cwinyaai ran her way, hugging her tight before lifting her off the green in uncontrollable delight.

This marked the first-ever Open title for a lady from Tooro Golf Club. Normally, the final putt is saved for the champion but Kabasweka had not waited for it.

Madina, Meron Kyomugisha and Kenyan Ashley Awour in the pressure group all putted after, leaving many murmuring but Kabasweka was not shy about her way.

“The reason I did not wait was because of what happened to me on No.14. I didn’t want that to happen. So, better hole out and save a stroke than waiting to celebrate what you are not sure of,” she said.

Winning the first Open is always a challenge. Kabasweka’s margin of victory is the smallest since three-time winner Martha Babirye won her first gong in 2019 and more like Flavia Namakula’s first of five titles in 2010.

Yet, the Open has now had three different champions in three years, akin to the 2016-2019 spell when Namakula, Tanzanians Angel Eaton and Neema Olomi then Babirye won it in that order.

At Kitante, title holder Babirye paid the price for a wobbly start and despite finishing with the best day’s score of 75, like Madina, she would only tie in sixth place with Kyomugisha on 230 gross.

Then, Evah Magala, who had won the UGC Ladies Open a week prior, came third after closing round of 76 to finish with 228 gross and despite being out of the pressure group, she finished ahead of Kenyans Mercy Nyanchama and Awour who had tied in fourth.

73RD JOHNNIE WALKER UGANDA LADIES GOLF OPEN

2023 FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Peace Kabasweka (UGA) 68 75 78 221

2 Iddy Madina (TAZ) 73 74 75 222

3 Evah Magala (UGA) 74 78 76 228

T4 Mercy Nyanchama (KEN) 78 75 76 229

T4 Ashley Awour (KEN) 74 76 79 229

T6 Martha Babirye (UGA) 81 74 75 230

T6 Meron Kyomugisha (UGA) 76 74 80 230

8 Judith Komugisha (UGA) 77 79 79 235

9 Harriet Kitaka (UGA) 77 80 82 239